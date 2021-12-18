Two Cities Church plans move to Industry Hill section of downtown Winston-Salem

Two Cities Church has taken a major step forward toward its future home by purchasing 9 acres in the Industry Hill section of downtown Winston-Salem.
The church's legal organization, Two Cities Church Inc., has made four separate land transactions — three of which were completed Friday and the fourth on Dec. 2.
Kyle Mercer, lead pastor for Two Cities, could not be reached for comment on the land purchases.
Altogether, the church paid just more than $1.8 million for 28 tracts in the area of 10th, 11th and 12th streets and North Patterson Avenue.
The group paid $1.23 million for 21 tracts from The Liberty Group LLC, as well as $349,000 for a portion of 1201 N. Patterson Ave. from Castle Rock Holdings Inc., $205,000 for five tracts from Action Drives Inc. of Pinehurst, and $18,000 for one tract from Donna Love of East Bend and Kay Collare of Clemmons.
Liberty Group and Castle Rock share the same 807 N. Trade St. address at Industry Hill LLC.
The rest of the 1201 N. Patterson Ave. property has been sold to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' Board of Education as the main property for a new Brunson Elementary School slated to open in August 2024.
According to a news release from Linville Team Partners, which marketed the properties, Two Cities plans to move from its 854 W. Northwest Blvd. facilities once construction is completed.
Discussing the Two Cities and new Brunson Elementary projects, Linville official Aubrey Linville said "these two organizations are bringing to this area of vacant land in Industry Hill will no doubt be transformational for Industry Hill and the growth of downtown Winston-Salem.”
In 2018, Two Cities Church moved into a former Chatham Manufacturing Co. facility at 854 W. Northwest Blvd. where it holds one Saturday service and three Sunday services.
“We are a church for all people. We are diverse socioeconomically, as well as generationally, with many college students, young professionals and many from the medical community,” Mercer said in 2018.
Mercer, a Pittsburgh native, is married with three children. He received his Master’s of Divinity from Southeastern Seminary in 2014 and led the college ministry at First Baptist Church in Durham for three years before helping to plant Two Cities in Winston-Salem in the summer of 2016.
“We believe in moral proximity and that it matters where our church gathers," Mercer said. "We will dream big, start small and go deep.”
The initial project included a central worship and community initiatives hub for Two Cities Church, which has attracted more than 700 attendees since launching in the fall of 2016.
Mercer said the church became interested in the developers’ Northwest Boulevard plans out of their “eagerness to be a part of the community (there)” as part of living up to its mission and its name.
“We realize we are at the intersection of many different and diverse neighborhoods. We are moving into that community and are looking forward to learning a lot,” Mercer said.
“Our mission and vision is to give every man, woman and child repeated opportunities to see, hear and respond to the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Mercer said.
Two Cities said part of its outreach will include neighborhood-related schools and nonprofits.
On its website, it lists a $2 million "Forward Initiative" in which it says 100% of the proceeds will go toward "local, national and global partners."
