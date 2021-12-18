Two Cities Church plans move to Industry Hill section of downtown Winston-Salem

According to a news release from Linville Team Partners, which marketed the properties, Two Cities plans to move from its 854 W. Northwest Blvd. facilities once construction is completed.

Discussing the Two Cities and new Brunson Elementary projects, Linville official Aubrey Linville said "these two organizations are bringing to this area of vacant land in Industry Hill will no doubt be transformational for Industry Hill and the growth of downtown Winston-Salem.”

In 2018, Two Cities Church moved into a former Chatham Manufacturing Co. facility at 854 W. Northwest Blvd. where it holds one Saturday service and three Sunday services.

“We are a church for all people. We are diverse socioeconomically, as well as generationally, with many college students, young professionals and many from the medical community,” Mercer said in 2018.

Mercer, a Pittsburgh native, is married with three children. He received his Master’s of Divinity from Southeastern Seminary in 2014 and led the college ministry at First Baptist Church in Durham for three years before helping to plant Two Cities in Winston-Salem in the summer of 2016.