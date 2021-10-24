Two Clemmons residents die in left-of-center wreck in northern Davidson County

A man and a woman from Clemmons were killed Saturday evening when the car they were riding in traveled left of center on Frye Bridge Road in northern Davidson County and collided with another vehicle, the N.C. Highway Patrol reported.

Sgt. Matt Jackson of the patrol said Crystal Dillon, 37, of Clemmons was driving a Toyota Corolla south on Frye Bridge about 6 p.m. when her car crossed over the center line and collided with a Jeep Wrangler driven by Carl Barker, also of Clemmons.

Dillon and a front-seat passenger, Billy Rothrock, 34, of Clemmons were not wearing seat belts and had died at the scene when the highway patrol arrived to investigate, Jackson said. Trooper Noah Overby is handling the wreck investigation.

Dillon's 2-year-old son survived the wreck and was being treated at Brenner Children's Hospital, Jackson said. The child was in a child-safety seat in the rear seat of the Toyota.

The wreck occurred near the Franklin Lane intersection on Frye Bridge Road.

Barker and his wife, Deanna Barker, who was a passenger in the Jeep, were not seriously injured and did not require treatment.

Jackson said it is not known why the Toyota went left of the center line, but said driver impairment was not a factor in the wreck.

The wreck caused Frye Bridge Road to be closed for about two and a half hours while troopers investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.