Two Davidson County residents sentenced over passing counterfeit bills to buy items at stores across North Carolina.

Two Davidson County residents were sentenced to federal prison on charges that they used nearly $300,000 in counterfeit money over three years to buy items at retail stores all over North Carolina, according to court documents and a news release.

James David Shores, 37, and Jessica Rose Alford, 22, both pleaded guilty to charges that they tried to defraud the United States through the use of counterfeit money. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles sentenced Shores to five years in federal prison and ordered him to pay $241,160 in restitution. When he gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for three years.

Eagles sentenced Alford to two years and three months in prison and ordered her to pay $212,880 in restitution. She also will be on three years of supervised release when she gets out of federal prison.

According to court documents, Shores and Alford, either individually or together, tried to pass counterfeit money on 498 different dates between June 2017 and October 2019. They tried to use 12,164 counterfeit $20 bills that resulted in a loss of $243,280, federal prosecutors alleged in court documents.