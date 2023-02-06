LEXINGTON — Two city firefighters received minor injuries Monday morning as they brought a house fire under control on the West Seventh Street, authorities said.

When fire crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. they saw smoke and heavy fire at the home. The fire was under control in less than 20 minutes, and a search revealed no one inside the house.

The Red Cross is helping the people who were displaced by the fire.

The two firefighters who were injured received only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

West Lexington Fire & Rescue assisted the Lexington Fire Department, as did the Davidson County Emergency Medical Services. The fire is under investigation by the city fire marshal's office.