Two fires displace more than 90 people overnight and Tuesday evening

Two fires — one at Winston-Salem's Rescue Mission and another at a Motor Road apartment building — have left 92 people without a place to live.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the apartment building on the 300 block of Motor Road shortly before 3 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted.

No one was injured, but 27 people were displaced, according to firefighters. The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m., the department tweeted.

An earlier fire started around 6:40 p.m. at the rescue mission on Oak Street in Winston-Salem. It began in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread in the building, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took more than 30 city firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, he said.

The fire caused about $20,000 in damage, Compton said.

Officials with the Rescue Mission worked with local churches to find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire, Compton said.

