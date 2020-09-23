Two fires displace more than 90 people overnight and Tuesday evening

Two fires — one at Winston-Salem's Rescue Mission and another at a Motor Road apartment building — have left 92 people without a place to live.
Update: Building Fire 717 Oak St. The fire has been controlled. There are no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was determined to be caused by a faulty bath room exhaust fan. There has been an estimated $20,000 in damages. #wsfire .146 pic.twitter.com/fJWnUgD4pr— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 23, 2020
Update: The Motor Rd apartment fire is under control. There are no injuries and 27 displacements are being assisted by Red Cross. #wsfire . 121 pic.twitter.com/ISzYUJ8zQj— Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 23, 2020
Firefighters were called to a blaze in the apartment building on the 300 block of Motor Road shortly before 3 a.m., the Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted.
No one was injured, but 27 people were displaced, according to firefighters. The fire was under control by 5:30 a.m., the department tweeted.
An earlier fire started around 6:40 p.m. at the rescue mission on Oak Street in Winston-Salem. It began in a faulty bathroom exhaust fan and spread in the building, said Battalion Chief Jonathan Compton of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. It took more than 30 city firefighters 41 minutes to put out the fire, he said.
The fire caused about $20,000 in damage, Compton said.
Officials with the Rescue Mission worked with local churches to find shelter for the residents displaced by the fire, Compton said.
