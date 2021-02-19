Two former Appalachian State students plead guilty for role in illegal drug operation that resulted in $1.5 million in sales at three universities, including Appalachian State.

Two former Appalachian State University students pleaded guilty this week for their role in an illegal drug ring that garnered more than $1.5 million in sales across three different universities, including Appalachian State, according to federal court records.

The two, who were enrolled at Appalachian State at the time of the offenses, were among 21 people who were facing federal drug charges. They were accused in connection with an illegal drug ring that operated at or near Appalachian State, UNC Chapel Hill and Duke University, authorities said in December.

Kyle Parrish Beckner, 22, of Boone, and Devin James McDonald, 23, of Kill Devil Hills, entered guilty pleas in U.S. District Court on Wednesday through a Zoom conference. Beckner pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute LSD. McDonald pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Both men are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court on Sept. 1 for sentencing. Beckner faces a possible sentence of 20 years in prison and at least a $1 million fine. McDonald faces up to 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Cheryl Andrews, attorney for McDonald, said McDonald is a fine young man. He has no previous criminal record.