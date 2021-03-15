 Skip to main content
Two from Northwest NC move to the next level in “American Idol” singing competition
After auditioning before the three “American Idol” judges, Mason Via of Winston-Salem and Presley Barker of Traphill received their “golden ticket” passes to the next round of competition in Hollywood.

On Sunday, Via will be featured during the first episode of “Hollywood Week” when contestants who made it to Hollywood will give solo performances in a Genre Challenge at 8 p.m. on ABC. Contestants will do duets for the second round in Hollywood at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Both Via, 23, and Barker, 16, are singer/songwriters and musicians. Via, who goes by the stage name Mason Picks on "American Idol," grew in Danbury and has been playing the guitar since he was 10. Barker, who has been playing guitar since he was 7, is a 10th-grader at East Wilkes High School.

Via and Barker had to be quiet until now about getting their passes to Hollywood because their auditions had not aired.

