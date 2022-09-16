 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two injured in wreck on I-40 involving tanker truck and car

WSPD crash photo
Winston-Salem Police Department

A crash involving a tanker truck and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 40 injured two people Friday, authorities said.

The incident happened about 4:30 a.m. Friday on the highway near Union Cross Road, the N.C. Highway Patrol said.

A tanker truck, driven by Donovan Lucas of Clayton in Johnston County, struck a 2015 Nissan driven by Raymond Malone of Winston Salem, the highway patrol said.

Lucas and Malone were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the highway patrol said.

Charges are pending against Lucas, the highway patrol said.

Lucas’s vehicle was carrying 7,500 gallons of fuel, most of which remained in the tank, the highway patrol. Hazardous materials crews cleaned up an undetermined amount of fuel that spilled.

