Two women were killed late Wednesday in a head-on collision on Interstate 40 near the Stratford Road exit in Winston-Salem, the N.C. Highway Patrol said Thursday.
The wreck was reported at 11:49 p.m.
Ashley Lavern Wilson, 31, of Winston-Salem, was driving a 2017 Kia eastbound in the westbound lane when her car struck a 2007 Toyota sport utility vehicle, the highway patrol said.
The driver of the SUV, Alicia Michelle Dye, 43, of Kernersville, was also killed. A child in Dye’s car was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital with serious injuries.
Dye’s vehicle was also struck by a car driven by Tremaine Gerod Brown, 36, of Winston-Salem. Brown was taken to Novant Forsyth Medical Center with serious injuries.
Troopers are investigating what caused Wilson to be driving the wrong way on the interstate.
