Two people were killed, including a teenager, and three others shot in separate incidents during a violent night in Winston-Salem.

The shooting deaths of Ethan Alexander Bain, 30, and Trevon Lajean Mitchell, 16, mark the 26 and 27th homicides of the year compared with 20 this time last year.

In the first homicide, police reported that they went to the 2700 block of Reynolds Park Road around 10:10 p.m., to respond to a shooting. They found Ethan Bain, of the 700 block of Bitting Hall Circle, Rural Hall, in a parking lot, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries.

Police said Bain was at a party in the area when he became involved in an argument among several people. He was shot while trying to leave, police reported.

About an hour later, police were called to an area near Ashley Crossing and Morgan Circle in the city's southside, after receiving several reports of gunfire and subjects being shot. Mitchell, of the 100 block of Kerner Knolls Road, Kernersville, was lying in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, police reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found his brother, Nassia Lashawn Winfrey, 19, nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to police, Mitchell was visiting his brother at a nearby apartment. The two of them left to meet someone in a parking lot when gunfire erupted, hitting both brothers. The suspects fled in a vehicle. Police said it appears that Mitchell was the intended target.

In addition to the deaths of Mitchell and Bain, and the shooting of Winfrey, police were also called to a shooting at 11:19 p.m., at 2804 Patria St., in the city's southside. While investigating, they learned that the victim, Uriel Olmedo Salinas, was taken to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

Salinas, 20, was shot following an argument, police said.

The violence spilled into Sunday, when a man showed up at a local hospital at 3 a.m., with a gunshot wound to his right leg.

Derek Dejuan Anthony, 28, of the 5000 block of Fairway Forest Drive, told police that he was at an after-hours party when he was shot.

Anthony could not provide any information on a suspect nor could he recall where he was when he was shot. As a result, police said they are not able to find a crime scene.

Police are asking for the public's help in each of these incidents. The police department's number is 336-773-7700 and Crime Stoppers' number is 336-727-2800.