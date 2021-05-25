Two local organizations hold Facebook event to commemorate the death of George Floyd

The Triad Abolition Project and the Drum Majors Alliance staged a virtual collective healing space Tuesday to help local residents cope with the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death and the killing of other Black people by police throughout the United States.

The one-hour event was held on the Triad Abolition Project’s Facebook page. The Drum Majors Alliance is a multi-racial coalition of social-justice activists in the Winston-Salem area, according to its website.

Floyd, 46, a Black man, died on May 25, 2020 after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck, pinning him to the ground for about 9½ minutes.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted in April of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death and awaits sentencing on June 25.

Three other fired Minneapolis police officers have been charged in the case.

Floyd’s death ignited nationwide protests around issues of police violence against people of color.

In the Facebook video, Sara Hines of Winston-Salem told viewers that she was scared that one of her three sons would meet Floyd’s fate and would be killed unjustly by police.