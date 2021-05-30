Two local organizations plan Memorial Day event in Happy Hill neighborhood

AJ Shabazz said the organization was started in 2009 as a tribute to Harry Smith, his uncle, a veteran who died in 2008.

He said his uncle had a hard time navigating the Veterans Administration system, including health care.

“We help families navigate the VA system,” Shabazz said of HARRY. “We provide emergency services for veterans. We’ve helped veterans as far as the state of Washington. It doesn’t matter where they are located at.”

He said that being a partner with Happy Hill Neighborhood Association for this event is important to HARRY.

“We like to make sure that we honor those veterans who gave their life up for this country for us and U.S. residents to be able to live where we live,” Shabazz said. “If it wasn’t for those folks, we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do here in the country. We want to make sure that we always keep them honored and keep their legacy alive.”

The Happy Hill Neighborhood Association is revitalizing the Happy Hill community and trying to restore some of its rich history, said Saleem.

As part of those efforts, the association is collaborating with Rising Ebenezer Baptist Church and Maurice Pitts Johnson, who has been taking care of Happy Hill Cemetery for years.