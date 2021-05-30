Two local organizations plan Memorial Day event in Happy Hill neighborhood

HARRY Veterans Community Outreach Services and Happy Hill Neighborhood Association will present a Memorial Day event Monday honoring fallen veterans and those who have served and are serving in the military.
The event will include a flag ceremony and cookout. It will start at noon with a ceremony sponsored by HARRY at the cemetery at 888 Willow St. in Happy Hill.
Following an invocation, Amatullah Saleem, the president of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association, and Winston-Salem Council Member and mayor pro tem D.D. Adams will give welcome speeches. In addition, the Greensboro Young Marines Unit will officiate posting of colors, as well as retire the old flag in the cemetery and replace it with a new flag. Commandant Alfonso Boyd, president of HARRY’s board of directors, will help oversee that portion of the ceremony.
The organizations are asking the community to help the Greensboro Young Marine Unit erect flags on World War I veterans and family grave sites in the cemetery. Flags and gift bags will be distributed.
Following the ceremony, there will be a cookout that is open to the public on the grounds of Rising Ebenezer Baptist Church at 900 Free St. It is from 1 to 5 p.m.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, baskets and blankets.
HARRY VCOS is a nonprofit organization started by Ciat Shabazz, executive director, and her son, AJ Shabazz, chief executive of HARRY.
AJ Shabazz said the organization was started in 2009 as a tribute to Harry Smith, his uncle, a veteran who died in 2008.
He said his uncle had a hard time navigating the Veterans Administration system, including health care.
“We help families navigate the VA system,” Shabazz said of HARRY. “We provide emergency services for veterans. We’ve helped veterans as far as the state of Washington. It doesn’t matter where they are located at.”
He said that being a partner with Happy Hill Neighborhood Association for this event is important to HARRY.
“We like to make sure that we honor those veterans who gave their life up for this country for us and U.S. residents to be able to live where we live,” Shabazz said. “If it wasn’t for those folks, we wouldn’t be able to do the things we do here in the country. We want to make sure that we always keep them honored and keep their legacy alive.”
The Happy Hill Neighborhood Association is revitalizing the Happy Hill community and trying to restore some of its rich history, said Saleem.
As part of those efforts, the association is collaborating with Rising Ebenezer Baptist Church and Maurice Pitts Johnson, who has been taking care of Happy Hill Cemetery for years.
Johnson’s grandparents, Alice and Columbus Christopher Pitts, are buried in the cemetery.
“We are trying to bring a good light to Happy Hill, and one of our few things that has not been destroyed is the cemetery,” Saleem said.
She said the association is pleased to collaborate with HARRY for the Memorial Day event.
“We are honored to do so,” Saleem said. “It’s really an honor, too, to bring attention to the veterans who are still fighting overseas. Many times, they don’t get recognized, especially Black veterans.”
