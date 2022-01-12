Two men exchange gunfire in shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem

Two men exchanged gunfire Wednesday in the parking lot of South Park Shopping Center on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release. No one was reported to have been shot in the incident.

The preliminary investigation shows that Jaryan Keevon Johnson, 25, was leaving the Family Dollar store in the shopping center around 4:17 p.m. when he was approached by an unidentified suspect, police said.

The two men became involved in a verbal confrontation that turned violent. The suspect fired a gun at Johnson, who shot back in reported self-defense, police said.

The suspect then left the scene, at 3197 Peters Creek Parkway, in a black Ford 150-style four-door truck.

Police were able to recover video surveillance, spent shell casings and a firearm in the investigation.

No arrest had been made Wednesday evening. Police were looking for a 20- to 30-year-old man wearing a sweatshirt with a clown face.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.