Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth. Active school clusters drop to 2 in Forsyth County.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools are down to two active COVID-19 clusters, the state reported Wednesday.
The same report showed the number of new cases in Forsyth County surpassed 100 for the first time in six weeks.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday there were 145 new cases in Forsyth — the highest total since Sept. 30.
DHHS also reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths among county residents.
Forsyth's daily case count has been in the 40 to 75 range for much of November.
Forsyth has had 52,943 cases of COVID-19 and 576 related deaths during the pandemic.
DHHS' latest information on clusters of the virus in schools, updated Tuesday, removed Paisley IB Middle School, where five students were previously listed as infected.
The two existing clusters are at Sedge Garden Elementary, involving 11 students and three staff members, and Sherwood Forest Elementary, with six students and one staff member.
A cluster is defined as at least five cases over a 28-day period. The state does not report when the cases were diagnosed.
However, a school must be at least 28 days removed from its latest new case to be taken off the list.
The biggest clusters reported in Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.
Forsyth update
The average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.5% over the past 14 days, as of noon Wednesday. That is up from 5.1% on Monday.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county’s positive test rate has increased to an average of 6.5% over the past seven days.
Meanwhile, the statewide positive test rate dropped from 7.8% on Monday to 6.1% on Tuesday.
Monday's rate was the highest in more than a month. It was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
The increase in the positive test rate could delay plans to end mask mandates in some communities.
Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Wednesday’s DHHS report, Forsyth’s new case count over the past week has averaged 17.1 per day per 100,000 people, as well as 15.9 over a two-week period.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed optimism on Nov. 18 that the indoor mask mandate may be lifted before Thanksgiving. Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.
Swift said Tuesday that about 2,600 children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since the Pfizer dose for that age group became available.
That represents about 8% of the 35,400 children in that age range in Forsyth.
Swift said the department “is not seeing the huge numbers we thought there would be” with ages 5 to 11 vaccinations.
He said the department vaccinated nearly 300 kids ages 5 to 11 last weekend.
“We’re not filling all of the appointment slots,” Swift said.
Swift said the health department has received state funding that will allow officials to provide on-campus testing at certain WS/FCS schools.
“We are working to staff up where we can have individuals in the schools and assist with that testing,” Swift said.
“Hopefully, it will be in the early part of 2022 when that is available.”
Statewide update
On Wednesday, DHHS reported 2,171 new cases statewide, compared with 1,339 on Tuesday, 1,361 on Monday and 1,684 on Sunday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 was the lowest since July 19.
There were 52 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Tuesday and noon Wednesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,514 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,049 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Wednesday, up 12 from Tuesday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 273 COVID-19 patients, up 20 from Tuesday.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Wednesday, 216,877 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
Long-term care outbreaks
The largest COVID-19 cluster at any of Forsyth's long-term care centers is at Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, which had three more infected staff members listed in the latest report for a total of 22, as well as two more residents for a total of 13.
One cluster at Accordius Health at Clemmons was removed from the list. However, a new cluster was reported with two residents.
The other large COVID-19 cluster currently being counted in Forsyth long-term care centers is Danby House, with nine residents and four staff.
Overall, 10 long-term care centers in Forsyth have reported clusters. There are a combined 49 staff members considered infected, along with 32 residents, including one who has died.
For the Triad and Northwest N.C., the largest current cluster at a long-term care facility is at Mountain Vista Health Park in Davidson County, where 41 residents have been infected, including three who have died, and 18 staff members.
