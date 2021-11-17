Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth. Active school clusters drop to 2 in Forsyth County.

The biggest clusters reported in Triad and Northwest North Carolina schools remain at Revolution Academy Charter in Guilford County, with 13 students and six staff members, and at North Wilkes Middle with 15 students.

Forsyth update

The average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.5% over the past 14 days, as of noon Wednesday. That is up from 5.1% on Monday.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county’s positive test rate has increased to an average of 6.5% over the past seven days.

Meanwhile, the statewide positive test rate dropped from 7.8% on Monday to 6.1% on Tuesday.

Monday's rate was the highest in more than a month. It was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.

The increase in the positive test rate could delay plans to end mask mandates in some communities.

Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.

The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.