Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth County as the number of new cases continues to drop

Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 5.4%, down from 5.6% on Monday and 8% on Friday.

The statewide rate was 5.3%, up from 3.9% Monday.

Tuesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 11 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.

Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.

Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.

Statewide

North Carolina has recorded just more than 2.6 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 1,140 on Sunday to 1,157 on Monday.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 183 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 20 from Sunday.

Statewide, 127 patients are on ventilators, including 20 in the Triad region. There were 24 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including four in the Triad region.