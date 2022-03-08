Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth County as the number of new cases continues to drop

Forsyth County reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths and 20 new cases, according to Tuesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Twelve deaths have been reported so far in March, following 69 in February and 73 in January.
Those months represent the highest and second highest totals since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.
Altogether, there have been 773 COVID-related deaths in Forsyth.
Statewide, 15 additional COVID-related deaths were listed in Tuesday’s update, bringing North Carolina’s total COVID-related deaths to 22,817.
The statewide new case count jumped from 528 on Monday to 894 on Tuesday.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has said the number of COVID-related deaths will decline.
Swift said some of the recent deaths in Forsyth are individuals who had been battling COVID-19 for weeks, if not not longer.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people could have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Forsyth’s positive test rate over the past 14 days was 5.4%, down from 5.6% on Monday and 8% on Friday.
The statewide rate was 5.3%, up from 3.9% Monday.
Tuesday’s update had Forsyth averaging 11 cases per 100,000 residents over the most recent 14-day period. That’s down from 82 per 100,000 residents in the Feb. 11 report.
Local public-health officials say it may be several weeks before communities learn what effect ending mask mandates will have.
Those officials still encourage residents to wear a mask in indoor public settings if they believe there is a risk for exposure.
Statewide
North Carolina has recorded just more than 2.6 million cases during the pandemic, according to DHHS.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose from 1,140 on Sunday to 1,157 on Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region had a combined 183 COVID-19 patients Monday, down 20 from Sunday.
Statewide, 127 patients are on ventilators, including 20 in the Triad region. There were 24 children hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, including four in the Triad region.
Dr. David Priest, a Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert, said the vast majority of COVID-19 patients remain unvaccinated or under-vaccinated, whether lacking a second dose to be fully vaccinated, or lacking a booster dose for those fully vaccinated.
He said it’s the same scenario for those on ventilators.
