Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth. State positive test rate drops below 5% for first time in months.
Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth. State positive test rate drops below 5% for first time in months.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses vaccinating ages 5 to 11

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Forsyth County.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had two more COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total to 43 so far in October and 555 since the pandemic began.

DHHS also reported 86 new cases in Forsyth between noon Thursday and noon Friday. The county has reported 51,325 cases of the deadly virus since case counts began in 2020.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involving individuals who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 186, have occurred since April 15.

“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said last week.

Swift said that happened in January and February, as well. 

Statewide numbers

DHHS reported 2,609 new cases statewide Friday, compared with 3,003 on Thursday, 2,160 on Wednesday and 1,374 on Tuesday — the latter being the lowest daily statewide count since July 20.

There were 69 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Thursday and noon Friday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.46 million COVID-19 cases and 17,765 deaths since the pandemic began.

DHHS listed 1,693 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Friday, down 70 from Thursday’s report. It is the lowest statewide count since Aug. 4.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 342 COVID-19 patients, down 13 from Thursday’s report.

Positive test rates, vaccinations

The latest statewide positive test rate is 4.4% based on 52,435 tests conducted Wednesday. It was the lowest statewide positive test rate since July 14.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 6.5% over the past 14 days.

DHHS said 66% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.34 million. When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 64% of the population is fully vaccinated.

As of noon Friday, 212,800 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.

By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.

Need a vaccine or test?

Forsyth County Department of Public Health is conducting the following vaccination clinics this week:

* 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, United Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 2745 Patria St.

Vaccinations are also offered at 799 N. Highland Ave. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine, go to Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or call (336) 582-0800. Walk-ins are also accepted.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. Vaccinations also are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are not accepted for the third dose of Pfizer with the department, Novant Health Inc. and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist. Those groups project providing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots next week.

Novant's Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Hanes Mall testing site is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Wake Forest Baptist said people who are sick or who are unsure of the level of care they need can access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialist 24/7 by video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test for the site outside Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

StarMed offers testing at Union Baptist Church, 1200 Trade St. NW in Winston-Salem, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

