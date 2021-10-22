Two more COVID-19 deaths in Forsyth. State positive test rate drops below 5% for first time in months.

The COVID-19 death toll continues to climb in Forsyth County.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday that Forsyth had two more COVID-19 related deaths, raising the total to 43 so far in October and 555 since the pandemic began.

DHHS also reported 86 new cases in Forsyth between noon Thursday and noon Friday. The county has reported 51,325 cases of the deadly virus since case counts began in 2020.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.

There also have been deaths involving individuals who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.

About 34% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 186, have occurred since April 15.