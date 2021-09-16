Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Thursday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 219 new cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

That followed Wednesday's report of 231 new cases and four deaths.

The 14-day daily case count average is 207 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases," Swift said Tuesday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,416 cases and 485 COVID-19-related deaths.

Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,669 new cases and 46 deaths, nearly all involving unvaccinated people.

Those totals alone represent 12.2% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9.5% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.