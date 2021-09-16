 Skip to main content
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Thursday.
Two more COVID-19 deaths reported in Forsyth County on Thursday.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift discusses COVID-19 trends

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday that Forsyth had 219 new cases and two additional COVID-19 related deaths.

That followed Wednesday's report of 231 new cases and four deaths.

The 14-day daily case count average is 207 for Forsyth, according to county health director Joshua Swift.

“We are still at our January levels for weekly COVID cases," Swift said Tuesday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 46,416 cases and 485 COVID-19-related deaths.

Over the past three weeks, the county has reported 5,669 new cases and 46 deaths, nearly all involving unvaccinated people.

Those totals alone represent 12.2% of all COVID-19 cases ever reported in Forsyth, along with 9.5% of all COVID-related deaths in the county.

Swift said new cases involving newborns to 17-year-olds dropped slightly from 29% for the week that ended Sept. 4 to 27% for the week that ended Sept. 11.

Swift said that, based on the latest University of Washington state-by-state COVID-19 case trends, North Carolina “doesn’t look like we’re going to go down (in cases) as fast as we went up” since early August.

“It looks like (Forsyth) is going to stay in that 1,200 to 1,400 weekly case trend for September, and while we may go slightly down after that, it won’t be back at the levels we were in June and July for quite some time,” Swift said.

Statewide

North Carolina reported 7,160 new cases Thursday, compared with 7,277 on Wednesday, 4,760 on Tuesday and 5,346 on Monday.

Across North Carolina, there have been 1.32 million COVID-19 cases and 15,520 deaths since the pandemic began. The number of deaths was up 105 from Wednesday’s report.

In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said that between 90% and 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people or vaccinated people who have health conditions that put them at risk.

As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231.

As of noon Thursday, DHHS listed 3,620 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, down 10 from the previous day’s report.

The all-time high for COVID-19 hospitalizations was 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when the vaccine was available publicly on a very limited basis.

The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region had a combined 848 COVID-19 patients Thursday, down seven from Wednesday.

North Carolina had 927 adults in the ICU with COVID-19 on Thursday. Monday’s 955 count represents the high for the pandemic.

Statewide, 688 patients were on ventilators, down from Monday’s count of 701, which also was a pandemic high.

The latest statewide positive test rate was 11%, based on 62,559 tests conducted Tuesday.

For Forsyth, the average positive test rate is 13.3% over the past 14 days.

Vaccination, testing events

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is providing vaccination appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays at the health department, 799 N. Highland Ave., at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800.

Walk-ins are accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Vaccinations are available the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon.

The department is conducting the following vaccination event this week: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Hanes Memorial CME’s Back to School Event, 819 Highland Ave., Winston Salem.

The department is providing a four-set of $25 gift cards — while supplies last — for individuals getting their first dose.

Novant Health Inc.'s Hanes Mall clinic is offering vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.

Novant has reopened its COVID-19 drive-through testing site at 190 Hanes Mill Circle. Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. The Hanes Mall site does not take appointments or provide wait times.

COVID-19 tests are available at Novant's primary care and pediatric clinics for existing patients, as well as GoHealth Urgent Care clinics for everyone. Go to www.NovantHealth.org/coronavirus or www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources/covid-19-treatment.aspx#screening-centers for a list of COVID-19 testing locations.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said individuals who are sick, or who are unsure of the level of care they need, can always access immediate virtual care and speak with an emergency medicine specialists 24/7 through a video visit or by calling (844) 938-3533. A health care provider will direct them to the appropriate location, or order a COVID test that can be scheduled at the drive-up testing site outside the Brenner Children’s emergency department.

There is no age limit at the Brenner Children’s drive-up site for tests ordered through Immediate Virtual Care.

