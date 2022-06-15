Two more COVID-19 related deaths in Forsyth; weekly case count drops 5.8%

Two additional Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness, while the weekly new case count dropped by 5.8%, according to the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services update Wednesday.

Forsyth has been designated as a county with high COVID-19 levels by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its last two weekly reports.

With the two additional deaths, Forsyth has had 836 COVID-19 related deaths since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

With the latest weekly new case count, Forsyth is at 99,491 cases for the pandemic — just 509 shy of the 100,000 mark.

DHHS reported Forsyth with 914 new cases in the week that ended June 11, down from a revised 970 in the previous report and from 1,146 cases for the week that ended May 27.

By comparison, in April the number of weekly cases had fallen below 200.

Of the 914 new reported cases, DHHS said 110 represented individuals who have been re-infected with COVID-19.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Alamance, Alleghany, Davie, Stokes, Surry and Yadkin also are designated by the CDC as counties with high COVID-19 levels.

The CDC’s COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

With the shift from medium to high, the CDC recommends residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Respirator and surgical masks offer the most protection.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most individuals who determine they are positive with an at-home test. Individuals are not required to report their positive tests to county health departments.

However, Swift said the department has seen an increase of people who test positive from an at-home kit that choose to verify the result through a test administered by the department.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks dropped from 22 to 17 in the latest DHHS update.

Outbreaks had fallen to 28 as recently as early March.

DHHS declared outbreaks over at: Cadence at Clemmons (two staff); Homestead Hills Assisted Living (two staff, one resident); Memory Care of the Triad (four resident, one staff); Bradford Village of Kernersville — West (nine staff, eight resident); and Danby House (three staff).

As was the case in the previous DHHS report, most of the new outbreaks currently involve fewer than seven residents and/or staff members.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks decreased by 15 to 170, and infected residents dropped by one to 99.

There have been no reported COVID-19 related deaths related to residents and staff in Forsyth long-term care centers.

Outbreaks of more than 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Oak Forest Health and Rehabilitation, unchanged with 55 staff members and 30 residents infected.

* Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., unchanged in the past week at 65 staff and eight residents.

* Piney Grove Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, unchanged with 15 residents and five staff.

* Magnolia Creek Assisted Living, with 14 residents and four staff.

There's also an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services involving 11 staff and 10 residents.

Statewide

There were 23,211 new COVID-19 cases reported statewide for the week ending June 11, compared with 24,941 cases for the week ending June 4 and 26,476 for the week ending May 28.

Across North Carolina, the daily peak for new cases last week was 4,721 on June 6.

North Carolina’s total case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 2.82 million.

There were 46 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for an overall total of 25,140.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 925, up from 836 in the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 775 last week, up 45 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 163 COVID-19 patients, up eight from the previous week.

DHHS’ latest COVID-19 update reported 21.9 million COVID-19 virus particles found in the wastewater samples last week. That’s down from 26.3 million and 26.5 million the previous two weeks.

Child vaccine update

DHHS said it is preparing to distribute next week COVID-19 vaccine to children under 5 years old if authorized this week by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Associated Press reported that Pfizer’s vaccine is for children 6 months through 4 years, while Moderna’s vaccine is for 6 months through 5 years.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Two doses appeared strong enough to prevent severe infections, but only about 40% to 50% effective at preventing milder infections. Moderna has added a booster to its study.

Pfizer's shots are just one-tenth its adult dose. Pfizer and partner BioNTech found that two shots didn’t provide enough protection in testing, so a third was added during the omicron wave.

"It is exciting that our best tool against COVID-19 — safe and effective vaccines — could soon be available to our youngest North Carolinians, and because of our preparation, on Day One in all 100 counties," state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement.

Distribution will involve all 100 county health departments, along with more than 300 pediatric offices, family medicine offices and pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

DHHS plans to send a postcard to families who have children that may be eligible for the new vaccines.

For more information about how vaccines for children work and where you can find a vaccination appointment nearby, go to MySpot.nc.gov or call (888) 675-4567 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m.- to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.