Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported for Forsyth. State positive test rate nears three-month low

Two more Forsyth County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.
The county reported 133 new cases Thursday, increasing the county total since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,639 cases and 539 deaths as of noon Thursday.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
There have been 27 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.
September's 53 related deaths made it the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.
Three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available in mid-April.
Public and local hospital officials say the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.
About 32% of Forsyth’s COVID-19 related deaths, or 172, have occurred since April 15.
“What we have seen throughout the pandemic is that whenever there has been an increase in cases, weeks later there has been an increase in deaths,” Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said.
Swift said that was the scenario in January and February, as well.
“Those daily cases may go down after reaching a peak, but folks with COVID still may be dealing with complications that could lead to death, particularly among the unvaccinated,” Swift said.
Swift expressed concern that "we're getting numb" to the COVID-19 death tolls, both locally and nationally.
"That's 539 family members — an older parent who has lost an adult child, a child who has lost a parent or grandparent," Swift said. "This will affect children for decades to come as they grow up."
Swift said he is hopeful that Forsyth experienced its weekly peak in delta variant cases around the Labor Day holiday, when the county recorded about 1,500.
"We're still much higher than we were during early summer when we experiencing about 50 cases per week," Swift said. "The projections I'm seeing is that (daily case count) will begin to level off."
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 3,761 new cases statewide Thursday, compared with 3,329 Wednesday, 2,148 Tuesday and 1,786 Monday.
The number of new cases reported Monday was the lowest for North Carolina since July 27.
There were 80 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.44 million COVID-19 cases and 17,410 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 2,208 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Thursday, down 69 from Wednesday’s report.
Monday’s hospitalization count of 2,152 was the lowest since Aug. 8.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 498 COVID-19 patients, down 15 from Wednesday’s report.
North Carolina had 590 adults in the ICU with COVID-19, down 27 from Tuesday’s report. There were 30 pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations as of noon Wednesday.
Statewide, 410 patients were on ventilators. The peak number of N.C. patients on ventilators came Sept. 12, with 701.
Positive test rates, vaccinations
The latest statewide positive test rate is 5.9% based on 36,449 tests conducted Tuesday. It is the lowest rate since 5.9% on July 17.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 8.62% over the past 14 days.
DHHS said 65% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, which represents 5.27 million who have completed the two-dose Moderna or Pfizer vaccine regimen and 422,099 who have had the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 63% of the population is fully vaccinated.
As of noon Thursday, 226,208 Forsyth residents were at least partially vaccinated, or 59% of all residents. That includes 210,817 residents — or 55% of all residents — who are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 55% fully vaccinated, Durham 64%, Wake 65% and Mecklenburg 56%.
Swift said about 44% of Forsyth residents ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated, as well as 51% of those ages 18 to 24.
He also said there are projections that between 58% and 66% of those ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth, or between 20,590 and 23,430, would become fully vaccinated if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for them.
Public health officials could begin focusing on vaccination events for 5- to 11-year-olds as soon as late November in cooperation with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, Swift said. That could include on-campus and Saturday vaccination options.
