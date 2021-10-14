Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported for Forsyth. State positive test rate nears three-month low

Two more Forsyth County residents have died from a COVID-19 related illness, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday.

The county reported 133 new cases Thursday, increasing the county total since the beginning of the pandemic to 50,639 cases and 539 deaths as of noon Thursday.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.

There have been 27 COVID-19-related deaths confirmed in Forsyth so far this month.

September's 53 related deaths made it the third deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January.

Three COVID-19 vaccines became readily available in mid-April.

Public and local hospital officials say the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths in Forsyth, the Triad and Northwest N.C. and the state have been among unvaccinated individuals since the delta variant of COVID-19 became prevalent in early July.

About 32% of Forsyth’s COVID-19 related deaths, or 172, have occurred since April 15.