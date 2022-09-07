Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth as weekly case count continues to trend down

Forsyth County reported two additional COVID-19 related deaths, while the case count decreased slightly last week, according to Wednesday’s update from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Forsyth has reported 870 COVID-19 related deaths since mid-March 2020.

The weekly DHHS dashboard totals are subject to revision. When newly listed cases and deaths are added retroactively to statewide and county totals, they are attributed to the week in which the positive case is determined.

The case count for the week that ended Sept. 3 was 908, down from a revised 921 in the previous DHHS report.

Of the new reported cases, DHHS said 15.4%, or 140, were people who have had COVID-19 previously, but were re-infected with an omicron subvariant, either BA.5 or BA.4.

Since those subvariants became prevalent in mid-May, Forsyth has seen case numbers of approximately 800 to 1,200 per week.

By comparison, the number of weekly cases in Forsyth during April had fallen below 200.

Forsyth has had 111,184 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory-confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

For nine consecutive weeks — and in 12 of the past 14 weeks — the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has categorized Forsyth COVID-19 community levels as high.

The COVID-19 community level is determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC recommends that people who live in counties with the highest levels wear masks in indoor public spaces, as well as on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks decreased by one to 20 in the latest state update.

The number of infected staff members linked to current outbreaks dropped by nine to 206, while infected residents declined by 25 to 198.

DHHS declared outbreaks over at Creekside Manor of Forsyth and Homestead Hills Assisted Living, where one resident died.

There have been at least four long-term care residents who have died since early April from a COVID-19 related illness.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community Inc., with cases among 98 staff members and 25 residents.

Accordius Health at Winston-Salem, with cases among 29 residents and 11 staff an one resident death.

Trinity Elms, with cases among 29 residents and eight staff.

Salemtowne, with cases among 14 residents and 13 staff.

The Oaks, with cases among 18 residents and eight staff.

Summerstone Health and Rehab Center, with cases among 14 residents and 12 staff and one resident death..

Trinity Glen, with cases among 19 staff and five residents.

The Atrium/The Respite Center, with cases among 22 residents and one staff.

The Citadel at Winston-Salem, with cases among 11 staff and five residents.

DHHS also declared an outbreak at Old Vineyard Youth Services as over.

The outbreak at Forsyth County Detention Center is at 37 inmates and three staff, both unchanged from the previous report, and is the third largest jail or detention center outbreak in the state.

Statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 19,638, down 7.7% from a revised 21,288. It is the sixth consecutive week with an overall decline in new cases.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 3,169, or 16.1%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.14 million.

There were 50 COVID-19-related deaths recorded statewide last week for a total of 26,385 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 1,120, down 139 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 996 last week, down from 1,103 from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 219 COVID-19 patients, down 30 from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations. The BA.5 subvariant made up 82.1% of new cases from the period of Aug. 14 to Aug. 27.

Kody Kinsley, the state’s health secretary, said recently that BA.5 is not likely to result in a severe case among the vaccinated and boosted.

However, he cautioned that “unvaccinated individuals are more likely to end up in the hospital and, sadly, significantly more likely to die of COVID-19.”

DHHS reported 19.3 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 18.5 million and 20.4 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.