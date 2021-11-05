Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth County

Forsyth County reported two more COVID-19 related deaths and 57 new cases on Friday, .the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
Forsyth has had 52,201 cases of COVID-19 and 569 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Friday, Forsyth had averaged 60 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 36% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 199, have occurred since April 15. There have been 106 deaths since Sept. 1.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 1,997 new cases statewide Friday compared with 2,201 on Thursday, 1,777 on Wednesday and 1,214 on Tuesday.
Monday’s 1,096 case count is the lowest daily statewide count since 871 on July 19.
There were 40 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Thursday and noon Friday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.49 million COVID-19 cases and 18,251 deaths since the pandemic began.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 271 COVID-19 patients, down five from Thursday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 4% based on 42,991 tests conducted Wednesday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5% over the past 14 days.
State healthcare officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.41 million with the two-dose regimen and 438,662 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Friday, 215,461 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
About 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 70%.
Vaccination scheduling
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Novant Health Inc. and Forsyth Department of Public Health have set their initial plans for vaccination appointments for children ages 5 to 11.
Brenner Children’s Hospital and Baptist are accepting appointments for the Downtown Health Plaza and four other pediatric primary clinics — two in Guilford County and one each in Davidson and Davie counties. Baptist expects to have the Pfizer kids’ vaccines available at all 17 pediatric primary clinics by next week.
A list of locations, vaccine type and age availability can be found at www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine. Appointments can be scheduled online through myWakeHealth or by calling (336) 702-6843.
Novant is accepting appointments for its mass-vaccination site at Hanes Mall. Vaccinations are available from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Select Novant pediatric and family medicine clinic will offer appointments through a MyChart account or at GetVaccinated.org.
The county health department is scheduling appointments for ages 5 to 11 at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine or by calling (336) 582-0800 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
Vaccinations will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the department, 799 N. Highland Ave.
Vaccination clinic hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays except Thursday, which is from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday hours normally are 9 a.m. to noon, but the hours for Nov. 20 will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The kids’ dose is about one-third of the adult version, and is given with smaller needles. These doses are free, as are shots for people ages 12 and older.
DHHS will provide more than 468,000 kids’ doses statewide, which would cover about 52% of the 893,000 North Carolinians in the 5-to-11 age group if fully used.
The expectation is that all 750 providers of the kids’ vaccine will get their doses by Monday. About 185,000 doses are being shipped to retail pharmacies.
Baptist has said its initial shipment contains about 6,900 doses, while the county health department has received 3,900 doses, of which 1,500 doses were transferred to Novant.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift has estimated that about 20,000 of the 35,500 children ages 5 to 11 in the county would get fully vaccinated.
Swift recommends parents have their child get their first dose by mid-November so that they can be fully vaccinated by Christmas.
The county health department is holding a vaccination clinic for people ages 12 and older from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Johnson Municipal Services Facility, 2000 Lowery St., Suite 150.
This clinic will administer only first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. No boosters will be given.
336-727-7376