Two more COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth; N.C. hospitalizations are at seven-month high

Forsyth County has recorded an additional two COVID-19 related deaths while its daily case count remains at elevated levels.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 181 new cases in Friday, as well as 737 since noon Friday.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 41,524 cases and 442 deaths.
The 215 cases reported Thursday were the most since 215 on Feb. 11. The daily high for the pandemic in Forsyth was 500 cases reported on Feb. 3 — about five weeks into the vaccine period of the pandemic.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local and state health official said this week that about 94% of all new cases and hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or those vaccinated individuals who have immunocompromised health conditions.
Forsyth, like most North Carolina counties, has been categorized by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an area with a high transmission risk.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines’ emergency order requires everyone in the city in non-household situations to wear masks in indoor public and private places. Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has not taken a similar step.
As before, Joines said, it is anticipated the city will rely largely on voluntary compliance, although the masking rule is deemed mandatory.
The Winston-Salem declaration contains the usual exceptions for medical or religious reasons, along with no requirement to mask when actively eating or drinking, strenuously exercising, or in a private, individual office. Other exemptions apply for those giving a speech, communicating with law enforcement, or operating equipment if visibility would be affected.
Statewide
DHHS reported 4,623 new cases for Monday, down from 5,184 on Sunday, 6,744 on Saturday and 4,996 cases on Friday.
Thursday’s case count of 7,020 is the highest daily total since 7,181 on Jan. 23.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Wednesday that the state is “experiencing the fastest acceleration of cases since the pandemic started” because the delta variant is more contagious and spreads more rapidly than the initial COVID-19 virus.
“If cases keep increasing, we will pass the January peak in a matter of weeks and unvaccinated people are very vulnerable, particularly those ages 24 to 49,” Cohen warned.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.17 million COVID-19 cases and 14,152 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 32 since Monday’s report.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 14.7%, based on 45,404 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 13%, based on 900 tests conducted Sunday.
Cohen has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, DHHS’ COVID-19 dashboard lists 3,342 COVID-19 related hospital patients statewide — up 145 from Monday’s report and the most since 3,416 on Jan. 23.
A 17-county region of the Triad and Northwest N.C. has a combined 798 COVID-19 patients, up 25 from Monday.
Hospitalizations statewide have increased every day but one since July 9.
By comparison, statewide hospitalizations had been as low as 231 as recently as July 6.
Joines said his decision to reinstate the citywide mask mandate was prompted in part by being concerned “about the hospitals feeling the pressure and the number of intensive-care beds shrinking.”
Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. said last week they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated community hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant's Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
Novant said in a statement that "we have gone on diversion to ensure our continued ability to provide the safest care to patients in our facilities. We coordinate transfers with all local hospitals."
"Though COVID-19 is not the main contributor to our emergency department volumes, our hospitals today are on track to match or exceed the surge of COVID-19 cases we saw in January. This surge is still preventable, and we continue to urge everyone to get their COVID-19 vaccine."
Cone and Novant have updated in the past week their respective COVID-19 dashboards that reflect the overwhelming majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations being those unvaccinated.
Novant's dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients were 455 of its 501 COVID-19 related patients as of Aug. 19, as well as 97 of the 106 ICU patients and 63 of the 67 patients on a life support ventilator.
Cone's dashboard lists that unvaccinated patients are 97 of its 117 COVID-19 patients as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, as well as 29 of 32 ICU patients and all 18 patients on a life support ventilator.
Dr. Cameron Wolfe, an infectious diseases specialist at Duke Health, has said COVID-19 hospitalizations are likely to continue to increase through at least most of August.
Vaccinations
DHHS says 64% of adult North Carolinians were considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 59% listed as fully vaccinated.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.1 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.72 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 382,482 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 57% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
As of noon Tuesday, DHHS reports Forsyth with 205,202 residents listed as partially vaccinated, or 54% of all residents.
Those considered as fully vaccinated is at 188,914, or 49%.
