Two more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, bringing death toll to 54 for October.

Two more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, making October the deadliest month since vaccines became available.
There were 54 COVID-19 related deaths in October. COVID-19 deaths are reported on the day they are confirmed by officials, so it's possible that more deaths could be reported for the month.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 47 new cases in the county.
Forsyth has had 52,009 cases of the virus and 566 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.
September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January, before vaccines became widely available.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.
By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth has averaged 65 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths involving vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
About 35% of Forsyth’s COVID-19-related deaths, or 197, have occurred since April 15. There have been 104 deaths since Sept. 1.
Statewide numbers
DHHS reported 1,214 new cases statewide Tuesday, compared with 1,096 on Monday, 1,682 on Sunday and 2,172 on Saturday.
Monday's case count is the lowest daily statewide count since 871 on July 19.
There were 26 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.48 million COVID-19 cases and 18,130 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,214 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, up three from Monday's report, which was the lowest statewide count since 1,167 on July 29.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 231 COVID-19 patients.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said last week that there are two primary reasons for the overall decline in COVID-19 related hospitalizations — the increasing rate of vaccinations and communities that have had enough cases to develop a level of natural herd immunity.
The latest statewide positive test rate is 6.4% based on 27,409 tests conducted Sunday.
For Forsyth, the average positive test rate was 5.3% over the past 14 days.
State officials have said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or higher represents an elevation in community spread of COVID-19.
DHHS said 67% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or about 5.39 million with the two-dose regimen and 435,895 with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When counting 12- to 17-year-olds, 65% of the population is now considered fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 214,950 Forsyth residents — or 56% of all residents — are fully vaccinated.
By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 66% and Mecklenburg 57%.
Among adults, 68% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 67%, Durham 77%, Wake 80% and Mecklenburg 69%.
