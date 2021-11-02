Two more die of COVID-19 in Forsyth County, bringing death toll to 54 for October.

Two more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, making October the deadliest month since vaccines became available.

There were 54 COVID-19 related deaths in October. COVID-19 deaths are reported on the day they are confirmed by officials, so it's possible that more deaths could be reported for the month.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday there were 47 new cases in the county.

Forsyth has had 52,009 cases of the virus and 566 related deaths since daily counts began in mid-March 2020.

September’s 53 COVID-19 deaths made it the third-deadliest month of the pandemic for Forsyth, trailing 67 deaths in February and 59 in January, before vaccines became widely available.

Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new reported cases during that period.

By contrast, as of noon Tuesday, Forsyth has averaged 65 new cases per day over the most recent two-week period.

Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.