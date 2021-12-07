Two more Forsyth County residents die of COVID-19.

Two more Forsyth County residents have died from COVID-19, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The county also had 119 new cases between 1:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
The daily case count has ranged in recent weeks from 40 to a nine-week high of 169 on Dec. 2.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said Tuesday that the county has had a daily average of 100 cases over the past 14 days.
"That represents a 24% increase" over that timespan, "so we're seeing the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings."
Forsyth has had 54,963 cases of COVID-19 and 588 related deaths during the pandemic.
So far this year, the county has had 363 COVID-19 related deaths, compared with 225 in 2020.
Swift said it is likely that the omicron variant, which has had a confirmed case as close as Georgia, will be found in North Carolina and Forsyth within the next one to two weeks.
Forsyth’s average positive test rate was 9.1% over the past 14 days. That’s up from 5.1% on Nov. 15.
The rising positive test rate in Forsyth is likely to keep Mayor Allen Joines from ending Winston-Salem’s mask mandate in the short term.
Joines said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:
The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Tuesday, the new case count over the past 14 days has averaged 26.3 per 100,000 people daily. Over the past seven days, the average is 31.1 cases per 100,000.
Joines said last week he continues to review the data on the two criteria.
Swift said the latest data for those metrics "speak for themselves."
Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.
Swift he expects the uptick in daily case counts will continue this week.
"Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said.
“Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated people, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Student update
Swift said that at least 5,554 children ages 5 to 11 in Forsyth have received one dose of the kids’ version of the Pfizer vaccine.
That represents about 16% of the 35,400 children in that age range in the county.
Swift said more than 700 Forsyth children in that age range are fully vaccinated.
DHHS said that as of Tuesday, about 14% of North Carolinians in that age group, or more than 125,000, have received at least one dose.
Among ages 12 to 17 in Forsyth, the fully vaccinated rate is at 45%.
Statewide update
DHHS reported 2,104 cases for Monday, compared with 2,101 for Sunday, 2,784 for Saturday and 3,683 for Friday.
The 3,780 new cases on Dec. 1 represented a near two-month high from 4,236 on Oct. 9.
By comparison, the Nov. 27 case count of 1,068 was the lowest since July 16.
There were 20 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between 1:30 p.m. Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.55 million COVID-19 cases and 18,880 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,376 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide, up 69 since 1:30 p.m. Monday. It's the highest level since 1,397 on Oct. 27.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 400 COVID-19 patients, up four from 1:30 p.m. Monday and the highest regional count in the state.
The statewide positive test rate was 9.1% on Tuesday, up from 7.7% on Monday.
By comparison, the rate was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Boosters update
As of noon Tuesday, 1.75 million COVID-19 booster doses had been given since Aug. 13.
DHHS said 69% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated, or 5.57 million.
As of noon Tuesday, 221,346 Forsyth residents — or 58% of all residents — were fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford County was 57% fully vaccinated, Durham County 67%, Wake County 69% and Mecklenburg County 59%.
About 70% of adult Forsyth residents are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is at 68%, Durham 78%, Wake 81% and Mecklenburg 71%.
When children 5 to 11 are added, Forsyth is at 61%, Guilford at 61%, Mecklenburg at 63%, Durham at 71% and Wake at 73%.
