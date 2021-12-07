Two more Forsyth County residents die of COVID-19.

Joines said he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate:

The city must have a COVID-19 positive test rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks, and must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.

As of Tuesday, the new case count over the past 14 days has averaged 26.3 per 100,000 people daily. Over the past seven days, the average is 31.1 cases per 100,000.

Joines said last week he continues to review the data on the two criteria.

Swift said the latest data for those metrics "speak for themselves."

Before the delta variant became prevalent, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July.

Swift he expects the uptick in daily case counts will continue this week.

"Some of it comes from people being indoors more as the weather changes, about 20% of cases are breakthrough (involving vaccinated people) and part of it is COVID-19 and mask fatigue,” Swift said.

“Maybe more people are wearing their mask less and gathering more in larger groups.”