Two more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illness; weekly case count remains on decline

The Forsyth County death toll from COVID-19 has increased again by two, while the weekly case count remained at a seven-month low.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services did not indicate when the two individuals died who were listed in Wednesday's latest COVID-19 dashboard update. The update covered the week that ended Nov. 26.

The county has had 928 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic erupted in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Those ages 75 and older represent 486 of the Forsyth COVID-related deaths, along with 211 ages 65 to 74, 183 ages 50 to 64, 41 ages 25 to 49, two ages 18 to 24, two ages infant to 17, and one whose age has not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, there were 244 new cases of COVID-19 in Forsyth, down from a revised 261 and 266 in the previous two reports. It is the lowest weekly case count since 237 for the week that ended April 16.

About 16.8%, or 41, of the latest weekly cases were considered as reinfections.

Forsyth has had 117,146 cases of COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Forsyth Health Director Joshua Swift and Novant Health Inc. infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals include only laboratory confirmed cases, and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Priest has said he expects another uptick later this year and into early 2023 as more people spend more time indoors during the holidays without mask restrictions in place.

Long-term care centers

The number of Forsyth long-term care centers with current COVID-19 outbreaks dropped by two to seven in the latest dashboard update.

The dashboard listed outbreaks as over at Brookridge Retirement Community with 17 residents and five staff, and at Accordius Health at Clemmons with eight residents, including one death.

The number of infected residents linked to current outbreaks is at 123, down 21 from the previous report, while infected staff members are at 52, up three.

At least seven long-term care residents have died since early April from a COVID-related illness.

DHHS spokeswoman Bailey Pennington Allison has said the weekly outbreak report “is a combination of current and past outbreaks.”

“It’s also important to remember that the number of cases associated with an ongoing outbreak are the cumulative total for that outbreak, not the number of people currently positive for COVID-19.”

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility, according to DHHS. If new positive COVID-19 cases occur after an outbreak is considered as ended, it is listed as a separate outbreak.

Current outbreaks of at least 15 COVID-19 cases in Forsyth long-term care centers include:

* Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center, with 65 cases reported for residents and 17 staff (both unchanged from previous report). There have been four COVID-19 related deaths reported at Silas Creek during the current outbreak.

* Brighton Gardens of Winston-Salem, with 22 residents, including one death, and 10 staff (both unchanged).

* Brookdale Reynolda Road, with 18 residents and four staff (both unchanged).

* Trinity Glen, with 14 residents and five staff (both unchanged).

COVID-19 statewide

The statewide new case count last week was 6,431, up from a revised 6,024 in the previous report.

Of those North Carolinians with a positive test result last week, 1,176, or 18.3%, were considered re-infected.

North Carolina’s total confirmed case count since the onset of the pandemic is at 3.27 million.

There were 19 COVID-related deaths reported statewide last week for a total of 27,371 since the onset of the pandemic.

Last week, the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals in North Carolina was at 529, up 27 from the previous report.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide averaged 569 last week, unchanged from the previous week.

Hospitals in the 17-county Triad region averaged 119 COVID-19 patients, down two from the previous week.

The current dominant omicron subvariants have proven to be more contagious, but have not produced a surge in hospitalizations.

The BA.5 subvariant made up 38.1% of new cases from Nov. 6 to Nov. 19, along with 24% the BQ1.1 subvariant, 9.9% the BQ.1 subvariant, 8.7% the BF.7 subvariant, 8% the BA.4.6 subvariant and 6.8% the BA.2.75 subvariant.

An additional subvariant was listed by DHHS for an active total of 11.

Priest warned that newer subvariants of the virus are very contagious, even among people have either been vaccinated or exposed to COVID-19.

“By this point, most of us have either had COVID or some kind of natural immunity or been vaccinated, or both,” Priest said.

DHHS reported 11 million COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater samples last week. That’s compared with 10.4 million and 8.1 million the previous two weeks.

DHHS has said that COVID-19 virus particles appearing in wastewater can signal how quickly the virus is spreading, even if people don’t get tested or have symptoms.