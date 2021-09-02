Two more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19 related illnesses, 245 new cases

Forsyth County and the Triad enter the Labor Day holiday period facing elevated community spread of the COVID-19 delta variant and requests for limited indoor public gatherings.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Thursday 245 new cases for Forsyth, all with two additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Since the pandemic began, Forsyth has had 43,514 cases and 462 deaths.
There have been 2,767 new cases and 23 COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 20, including 13 deaths since Sunday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or may have died days or weeks before their cases were counted.
Local infectious diseases experts say it remains too early to say definitively that the four-day Independence Day holiday period spurred the surge in key COVID-19 metrics, such as cases, positive test rates, hospitalizations and deaths.
However, DHHS' COVID-19 dashboard reflects such a direct connection.
As recently as July 6, statewide hospitalizations were as low as 231, while the daily case count also was at 231.
As of noon Thursday, DHHS listed 3,769 COVID-19 related hospitalizations statewide, up 12 from Wednesday.
The peak of COVID-19 hospitalizations has been 3,990 on Jan. 14 — when COVID-19 vaccine was limitedly available.
The 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region has a combined 882 COVID-19 patients, up 24 from Tuesday.
Meanwhile, DHHS reported Thursday there were 7,901 new cases statewide, up from 7,248 reported Wednesday. The Aug. 25 new case count of 8,620 was the highest since Jan. 15.
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., said individuals should take their personal health into consideration when determining how they want to spend the three-day holiday period.
"Know yourself, know your risk," Priest said.
"If you are older with health problems and you take medicine to suppress your immune system, you need to be real careful right now because the delta variant is very, very contagious. You should go ahead and get your third dose of vaccine.
When it comes to indoor events, Priest urged adhering to the Winston-Salem mandate to wear a mask.
"When you have a lot of people in tight spaces, you need to alleviate risk where you can," Priest said. "Let's get through this current wave and take care of our most vulnerable folks."
Vaccinations
DHHS says 66% of adult North Carolinians are considered at least partially vaccinated. That number includes the 61% of adult North Carolinians listed as fully vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 58% of North Carolinians are fully vaccinated statewide.
DHHS’ dashboard lists 5.24 million adult North Carolinians as fully vaccinated, with 4.85 million getting both doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines and 390,862 having the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
As of noon Tuesday, Forsyth had 212,068 residents considered at least partially vaccinated, or 55% of all residents. That includes 194,143 residents — or 51% of all residents — considered fully vaccinated.
In Guilford County, 52% of the total population is fully vaccinated. In Durham County, it’s 60%. In Wake County, 62% of the total population is vaccinated, while it is 53% in Mecklenburg County.
In recent weeks, the state has said unvaccinated people are more than four times more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and 15 times more likely to die from an infection.
Statewide
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.23 million COVID-19 cases and 14,625 COVID-19-related deaths since the onset of the pandemic, with the number of deaths up 96 from Wednesday.
The latest statewide positive test rate was 12.6%, based on 43,745 tests conducted Tuesday.
For Forsyth, the positive test rate is 14.6%, based on about 1,300 tests conducted Tuesday.
As of noon Thursday, North Carolina had 914 adults in the ICU with COVID-19. Tuesday's count of 941 is the highest that total has been during the pandemic.
Statewide, 644 patients were on ventilators, up five from Wednesday's county and more than at any other time during the pandemic.
In recent weeks, local and state health officials have said about 94% of all COVID-19-related hospitalizations are among unvaccinated individuals or vaccinated individuals who have health conditions.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Cone Health and Novant Health Inc. have said they have bed capacity, either internally or with affiliated hospitals, to handle the current community surge.
However, Novant’s Thomasville Medical Center recently has had to divert patients to other Novant facilities.
336-727-7376