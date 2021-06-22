Two new cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday

Forsyth County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.
The case total is at 36,865 cases with the lowest 14-day average at 14. At least 94% of people who have had the virus in the county are considered as fully recovered.
Forsyth has had 418 COVID-19 related deaths, including 29 so far in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent “the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths.”
Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Swift have said they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.
The infectious diseases experts have expressed concern that as the delta variant becomes more prevalent, it could become a spreading issue in schools this fall.
"The more people who get vaccinated in a community, the less likely you will see as many cases when the new variants arrive," Priest said.
"Generally, kids do real well with COVID, but there are some cases that have become very serious. We're hopeful to get more vaccination approvals for younger children."
Statewide
DHHS reported Tuesday 211 new cases and 14 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
North Carolina has had just more than 1.01 million cases and 13,382 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS reported a 2.7% positive test rate based on 11,536 tests conducted Sunday. There was a 1.6% statewide positive test rate reported on June 9.
When the mostly mask-less restrictions went into effect May 14, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
The record-high positive rate for North Carolina was 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth, the latest rate was 2% of about 225 tests performed Sunday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Ohl said local testing is down about a third since February.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 463 in Tuesday’s report, up five from Monday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 99 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, up five from Monday.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Tuesday, 4.39 million adult North Carolinians are considered fully vaccinated, or 52% of the population.
About 4.06 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 326,020 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
DHHS said 55% of adult North Carolinians are considered as partially vaccinated.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 49% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 79% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 180,262 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 47%, while 169,256 are fully vaccinated, or 44% of the county population.
Priest said Tuesday that about one-third of individuals who have not been at least partially vaccinated are waiting to take that step when the Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Priest said Moderna and Pfizer expect to gain full FDA authorization during the second half of 2021. All COVID-19 vaccines are available based on a FDA emergency-used authorization.
"We've reached the place where the people who are really interested in getting the vaccine have gotten it," Priest said.
"We're now kind of at a holding pattern with a trickle of vaccinations. There are those who still don't see the value in the vaccine."
More incentives
Three more Triad and Northwest N.C. counties have been added to a vaccination incentive effort that provides a $25 gift card to individuals ages 18 and older when they get their first dose.
The gift card also is available to individuals who drive others to their first dose.
Guilford and Rockingham counties were among the first four counties gaining access to the gift card in May. Those counties have had more than 1,700 vaccine recipients and more than 750 drivers.
On Tuesday, DHHS added 34 more counties including Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga.
Priest said Novant hasn't seen a bump in vaccinations related to the gift cards or the $1 million vaccination lottery, which has its first drawing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
336-727-7376