Two new parks on the way in Forsyth County: One at Belews Lake; another near Tobaccoville

Forsyth County is planning to start construction on a new park at Belews Lake in the coming year and complete designs for another park near Tobaccoville, with each park expected to offer 200 acres and plenty of elbow room when open.

On Thursday, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to approve contracts with two Triad construction companies to move both projects forward:

*A contract of of $6.7 million would be awarded to Bar Construction Co. Inc. for the design and construction of the first phase of the new park at Belews Lake.

*A contract of $874,000 would be awarded to Shelco LLC for preconstruction services in designing the first phase of a new park on what is known as the Rolling Hills property in Tobaccoville. If county officials like the plans and the guaranteed maximum price that Shelco will propose, the county may approve amending the contract later to cover construction on the $11.9 million first phase.

County Manager Dudley Watts said the Belews Lake park project is further along, and that work should begin soon. The park in Tobaccoville is further back in planning and may not see construction in the coming year, although Watts said he’s optimistic that even that can happen.

The Belews Lake park will have less intense development and center on picnicking, trails and fishing docks, although it will also eventually have an event building.

The property has extensive frontage around Belews Lake and was acquired from Duke Energy.

Bar Construction is based in Greensboro. The company's design-build contract includes a fee of 3%. The first phase of the park project, covered by the contract, includes construction of a maintenance facility, bathrooms, a picnic shelter, a fishing dock accessible to the handicapped and walking trails.

The guaranteed maximum construction price of $6.7 million brings the total budget of the Belews Lake project’s first phase to $7.6 million. The county has $5.8 million in hand for the project, and is expected on Thursday to approve the additional $1.8 million needed for the work.

The park at Tobaccoville would have an entry from Doral Drive north of the intersection of Doral and Tobaccoville Road in the center of Tobaccoville, although most of the park will be outside the town limits. The park property occupies about 197 acres, and is crossed east to west by the Yadkin Valley Railroad.

The first phase of the park will be on the part of the parkland on the north side of the railway line. There, the park will have an indoor equestrian arena flanked by stables and outdoor practice rings for participants in equestrian events.

To the north, winding through the woods, equestrian paths and a paved multiuse path will provide opportunities for outdoor recreation and exercise.

But that's not all: The first park phase will also include construction of a new building to house the operations of the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in the county, which are presently based on Fairchild Road in Winston-Salem. The area taken up by the extension service would have interior spaces for events and outdoor educational spaces, including gardens and a greenhouse.

The park would also have a playground.

The park project came about in its present form after the county's unsuccessful proposal in 2021 to place an event center at Tanglewood Park near the horse barns there. People in nearby subdivisions rose in opposition, and the county decided to look elsewhere to place an event center.

The acreage at Tobaccoville was bought by Winston-Salem in 2007, when the city and county were considering the site for a firing range and other law enforcement training. That plan fell through, and the city eventually deeded the land over to the county.

Shelco is based in Winston-Salem. Shelco will use as its architect the company of Walter Robbs Callahan & Pierce.