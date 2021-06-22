Two news cases of COVID-19 reported in Forsyth County on Tuesday.

Forsyth County reported two new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths on Tuesday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

The case total is at 36,865 cases with the lowest 14-day average at 14. At least 94% of people who have had the virus in the county are considered as fully recovered.

Forsyth has had 418 COVID-19 related deaths, including 29 so far in June.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Joshua Swift, the county’s health director, said earlier in June that some of the deaths reported this month represent “the case of us cleaning up old reports, so not recent deaths.”

Dr. David Priest, an infectious diseases expert with Novant Health Inc., Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert of Wake Forest Baptist Health, and Swift have said they remain concerned that Forsyth could experience clusters of new cases, particularly among unvaccinated individuals.

The infectious diseases experts have expressed concern that as the delta variant becomes more prevalent, it could become a spreading issue in schools this fall.