 Boone Police

Two pedestrians were hit and killed by a driver on Friday night in Boone, police said. 

The Boone Police Department said that Tracy Marie Lindamore, 52, and James Leroy Lindamore Jr., 54, died at the scene after being hit by a car at the intersection of East King Street and Forest Hills Drive.

The driver, 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahagan, was arrested and initially charged with driving while impaired, according to police. 

Police said they received numerous calls about the accident on Friday at 11:02 pm. Mahagan, according to police, was driving east on East King Street near the intersection as two pedestrians crossed in the designated crosswalk. 

Boone Police Department responded, as did Boone Fire Department and Watauga Medics, and provided aid to the pedestrians. 

The investigation of the collision is ongoing and any additional charges associated with the collision are pending the conclusion of the investigation by the Boone Police Department’s Traffic Safety and Reconstruction Unit and consultation with the Watauga County District Attorney.

