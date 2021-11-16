 Skip to main content
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem
Two pedestrians struck by vehicle on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

Two pedestrians were seriously injured Tuesday night when they were struck by a vehicle in the 500 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene at 5:47 p.m. after they received a report of a single vehicle collision, police said.

Officers then learned that a 2007 Nissan Sentra, which was driven by Alejandro Bernal, 24, struck Dwight Reaves, 63, and Angela Reynolds, 57, who were in the road when the vehicle hit them, police said.

Reaves and Reynolds were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Because of the investigation, King Drive at East Fifth Street was closed about two hours Tuesday night, police said.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336=727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to police.

