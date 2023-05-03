Two people exchanged gunfire Wednesday in a parking lot at Forsyth Technical Community College, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police and Forsyth Tech campus police responded at 12:39 p.m. to reported gunfire at the college's Cashpoints ATM in the parking lot near the corner of Oak Grove Road and Martin Street, police said.

Investigators determined that one person was at the ATM when another person approached, and there was an exchange of gunfire, police said.

Both persons then left the school property, police said.

Officers found multiple shell casings on the ground near the ATM, and the ATM's structure was damaged by the gunfire, police said.

"It is unclear at this time exactly what led up to the exchange of gunfire, but this appears to be an isolated incident unrelated to the school itself," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.