More police officers are unlikely to be stationed in downtown Winston-Salem in response to two fatal shootings on Burke Street in the past couple months, but city officials say more surveillance cameras downtown may prove helpful to efforts to improve safety.

Downtown bar and restaurant owners worried about safety are expected to gather at 9 a.m. Thursday morning at the Millennium Center, where they will get a chance to share their concerns with police, city administrators and elected officials.

“Anytime there is a shooting that leads to death, or any violence, it raises the urgency of us putting forth some effort to make the community better,” Assistant City Manager Patrice Toney said.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership is sponsoring Thursday morning’s meeting. The partnership has regular public safety meetings with city officials and police, but this one was put together on short notice after a man was slain in front of Gatsby’s Pub about 2 a.m. on Monday.

After the shooting, Jason Thiel, the president of the downtown partnership, said that he’s been hearing that the city needs more officers on the police department’s bike patrol downtown.

The city doesn’t have any officers to send, Toney said.

“We are still down over 140-plus police officers,” Toney said. “So right now, adding more police officers to the downtown area is not possible. We just don’t have the people.”

Despite the two recent fatal shootings, Toney said, downtown crime is still not as high as in some other parts of the city, especially those “hot spots” where the city needs to make sure it has the needed number of officers on hand.

What the city does have is a Real Time Crime Center in the police department that uses technology to give police instantaneous access to surveillance cameras.

Toney said the company that provides a lot of the technology for the city’s Real Time Crime Center has put together a package that would allow downtown business owners to connect their security cameras to the police network so that police can see live what is happening at any of the camera sites.

By pooling their resources, downtown businesses could collectively share the cost of cameras and software to the tune of $25,000 per year for the group, Toney said.

But if that idea doesn’t fly with downtown business owners, she said, individual business owners still have the option to buy a camera that would be connected to the network.

That cost could be as low as $350 for the camera plus an annual subscription of $150.

Monday’s homicide in front of Gatsby’s Pub resulted in an arrest the same day. Police identified the victim as Quantae Donnell Wilder, 35, who was known as Tae to his friends.

Police said they responded to Gatsby’s on a report of a large number of people fighting and the sound of gunfire. On arrival, they found Wilder with multiple wounds. Wilder died at the scene.

Shortly before noon on Monday, police arrested Nehemiah Chandler, 19, and charged him with murder. He is being held without bond the Forsyth County jail.

Wilder died less than a block away from Burke Street Pub, where on Jan. 19 a man fired into the business and killed Kane Jacob Bowen, 30. A woman was also injured. Police charged William Preston Drake, 74, with murder and other offenses in that shooting.

Thiel said he knows about the $25,000 package deal to provide security cameras, and that the downtown partnership might be willing to take on the cost of providing them.

“We would want to negotiate with the city to share or reduce the cost,” Thiel said. The cost is not the concern, Thiel said. The question is whether the system would be effective in making streets downtown safe.

Thiel noted that one feature of the system would allow business owners to share information with each other over the network of downtown business owners that the system would create.

Thiel said businesses can already choose to share their security cameras with the city. They can even put on restrictions to the sharing, he said.

“I’m sure some may be wanting to do it, some may do it with restrictions, and some may not want to do it,” Thiel said.

In addition to Toney, city officials expected at the meeting include Mayor Allen Joines and Jeff MacIntosh, the council member for Northwest Ward, which includes Burke Street and other western portions of downtown.

New Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn will be on hand along some of his assistant chiefs.

The downtown partnership said anyone who can’t make it to the Thursday morning meeting can go to the regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. March 14 at the office of the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership at 515 N. Cherry St.