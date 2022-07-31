 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people shot and wounded in parking lot off Peters Creek Parkway

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating an after-hours shooting Sunday that occurred in the parking lot of the Sampan Chinese Restaurant at 985 Peters Creek Parkway.

Police said the business was closed, but the parking lot is adjacent to the SKAY Discotheque, and there was a food truck operating in the parking lot of Sampan. Police said an argument took place between two people in the parking lot around 2:42 a.m.

A suspect produced a firearm and fired several rounds, police said. One bullet struck the driver of a vehicle leaving the parking lot. The victim, who has not been named by police, drove himself to a local hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There was an additional victim located in another vehicle who sustained a gunshot wound. This victim, who also hasn’t been named, was transported to a local medical facility by EMS. He is also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and police aren’t releasing any more details.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook

