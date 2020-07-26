Two individuals are in a local hospital being treated for non-life-threatening injuries following an early morning shooting incident Sunday in the 1300 block of North Jackson Avenue, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department report.
Police responded to the shooting at 2:11 a.m.
Police said the victims — April Couser, 39, and Carlos Williamson, 39 — were outside the North Jackson Avenue residence when an unknown make-and-model vehicle drove up on the scene.
The occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the victims, who attempted to run inside the residence, but were struck by rounds. The vehicle fled the area prior to police arriving.
Police said both individuals suffered serious injuries. They are listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
It was the second shooting outside a city residence in a nine-hour period.
Police could not be immediately reached to determine if the shooting incidents are connected.
Three people were shot about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ferrell Avenue when two vehicles stopped in front of a residence and the occupants began firing at them.
The victims — Zachery George, 19, Derisee Dillworth, 24, and Treyvez George, 21 — were standing in a yard on Ferrell Avenue and attempted to run inside, but were struck by rounds before they could seek shelter inside, police said. The vehicles fled the area before police arrived.
All three men sustained serious injuries. They are in stable condition, and their injuries are not life-threatening.
Police requests that anyone with further information regarding these incidents contact CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
