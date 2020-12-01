 Skip to main content
Two seriously injured in head-on wreck in Kernersville
Two seriously injured in head-on wreck in Kernersville

Kernersville police are investigating a head-on collision that seriously injured two drivers on Tuesday. 

The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Dobson Street, police said. 

A small passenger car crossed centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Both drivers were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The driver of the car is listed in critical condition; the driver of the pickup is in serious condition, police said. 

Police did not release either driver's name. No further details were available late Tuesday. 

Breaking News