Two seriously injured in head-on wreck in Kernersville

Kernersville police are investigating a head-on collision that seriously injured two drivers on Tuesday.
The wreck occurred about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Dobson Street, police said.
A small passenger car crossed centerline and collided head-on with a pickup truck, police said. Both drivers were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. The driver of the car is listed in critical condition; the driver of the pickup is in serious condition, police said.
Police did not release either driver's name. No further details were available late Tuesday.
