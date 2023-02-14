Happy Tuesday. The 75-percent off candy sales start tomorrow.

When you realize that you’ve managed to forget (or ignore) Valentine’s Day, remember this: it’s a short leap from beheading and martyrdom to stale chocolate, wilting flowers and chalky, misspelled candy hearts.

Do tell.

We’re probably in the distinct minority here - the wife is less than thrilled, btw - but this Valentine’s business is, at heart, an annual multi-billion scam foisted off by Big Chocolate on gullible American men attempting to make amends for leaving the toilet seat up and forgetting to take out the garbage.

So in the interest of public service, a hard deadline and very little in the notebook, we’ll take the easy way out to present briefly a history of a “holiday” culled from hours perusing “The Picture Book of Saints” at St. Gabriel the Archangel in the 1970s and a solid 3 minutes of pre-dawn Internet “research” this morning.

To wit: St. Valentine was (maybe) a priest who lived near Rome in or about the 3rd Century A.D. who got his head lopped off by a Roman emperor upset by Valentine’s habit of marrying couples in Christian ceremonies.

That qualified him for veneration and sainthood, which typically comes with feast days and serving as the patron of certain causes.

St. Jude had lost causes, so Valentine would eventually wind up with engaged couples and romantic love - as well as beekeeping and epilepsy.

So there’s that.

So, how then did things devolve into the sugar-fueled frenzy of restaurant reservations and bouquets?

Per the History Channel, thank (or blame) Geoffrey Chaucer, medieval English writer who penned in 1375 a poem called “Parliament of Foules” that tied love in with the St. Valentine’s Feast Day.

(Chaucer, by the way, is the same dude ultimately responsible for this Old English earwig “Whan that Aprille with his shoures soote …” rolling around my head this morning. Some of you will know what I mean.)

From there, it was only a short centuries-long leap to the United States, where clever Madison Avenue types, in the employ of Big Chocolate, dragged us to where we are today with, according to the National Retail Federation, some $21 billion being spent on … stuff.

You’re welcome. Don’t forget to stop for flowers on the way home.

Now, Two Things to jump start the day.

Violating election law?

RALEIGH - The State Board of Elections has a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. today in which members may decide whether to give the boot to two members of the local Surry County Board of Elections.

Jerry Forestieri and Timothy DeHaan, recall, sat on the Surry board when they both signed a letter questioning the legitimacy of the ‘22 election - that they were charged with overseeing.

Forestieri went one better by refusing to certify the results.

So Bob Hall, the former director of Democracy North Carolina and an eminently thoughtful, reasonable man dedicated to good governance and fair elections, filed in November a complaint.

The State Board in December found “prima facie evidence of violation of election law, duties imposed on (local election) board members, and/or participation in irregularities or incompetence to discharge the duties of the office.”

The key words, in our reading, would be “incompetence” and “violation of election law” - that they’d sworn an oath to uphold.

If the state board follows through with the boot, perhaps tin foil hats can be awarded as thanks, but not thanks for their “service.”

A push for more resources

GREENSBORO - Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley and other administrators plan some sort of announcement this afternoon at 1:30 at the central office.

The plan is to renew the push to devote more resources into mental health services for students.

Coming as it does on the heels of a parade of studies which are showing a tremendous post-Covid strain on the mental-health of students, the announcement - whatever it may be - is as timely as it is warranted.

If it’s been a minute since you’ve been in a school, ask a working classroom teacher or a school counselor what they’re up against. Kids can’t do much reading, writing or math under constant stress and uncertainty.