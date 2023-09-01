Glorious Friday. End of the work week, start of a new month.

Under normal circumstances, the setting of a bail bond interests only the accused, the victim, a relative or two and the bond agent who stands to make a buck.

To prevent abuse or bias, the process has been standardized more or less by using a range of financial conditions based upon the seriousness of the charge and a checklist of questions.

Does the accused have ties to the community? A support network? A job? A record? A history of no-shows for court? A danger to the community?

Accused killers stay put. But the rest have options.

If they (or their family) is willing to pay a bond agent 15 percent, they’re sprung until trial.

Boring as it is, the process is a balancing act. The rights of the accused — innocent until proven guilty — must be weighed against other factors including ensuring community safety, making certain scheduled court appearances are kept and money — keeping pretrial detainees from filling expensive jail cells.

Dull, right? A first step in a lengthy legal tango.

But every once in a while, as we’ve seen this week, the process steps out from the shadows of the jailhouse basement into the limelight.

Such has been the case in state vs. Dylan Cody Smyers, the 19-year-old charged in connection with the abduction of a jogger downtown the afternoon of Aug. 23.

Smyers was arrested 48 hours after the victim was attacked as she ran along Salem Avenue near Old Salem. The assailant, police said, dragged her off a sidewalk with the intention of committing sexual assault.

She screamed and struggled, which caused the attacker to release her.

And that’s where the process came under public scrutiny.

Smyers’ bond was set initially at $100,000 — within the prescribed range for a charge of second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor sexual battery.

But on Monday, Judge Carrie Vickery of Forsyth District Court lowered it to $35,000, which meant in essence that Smyers could be released if he could raise the 15 percent — $5,250 — needed to pay a bond agent.

That set off alarm bells for prosecutors (and police) who absolutely wanted Smyers to remain behind bars.

The second-degree kidnapping charge was dropped and replaced by a new charge of first-degree kidnapping, a legal distinction that requires a larger bond and, if convicted, a longer prison sentence.

District Attorney Jim O’Neill personally weighed in to a process far below his position by publicly announcing that he in essence would go over Vickery’s head to Superior Court to appeal for a $1 million bond.

In court Thursday, O’Neill reiterated his argument that Smyers would be a danger to the community if he were freed.

He told Superior Court Judge Aaron Berlin — a longtime prosecutor himself — that while the woman managed to escape, Smyers told detectives after his arrest “I was going to have sex with her” when asked why he grabbed her.

(The right to remain silent, a staple of every cop show ever, is lost on many defendants who make their lawyer’s job that much more difficult with every syllable uttered.)

Public Defender Paul James, meanwhile, countered by arguing that the bond amount was already higher than the $100,000 recommended by guidelines.

He also took umbrage with O’Neill saying that a bigger bond would “send a message” about community response to crime.

Bond amounts aren’t statements and “not meant to be punitive,” James noted. He has a point.

Unmentioned, of course, is the unsavory and unavoidable whiff of politics as O’Neill, a staunch Republican, came downstairs personally to protest the original decision made by Vickery, active in local Democratic politics.

The heart of the matter, though, is the decision to lower it to $35,000 in the first place. Reviewing bond amounts is part of the job. In fact, it’s a responsibility to see that they’re fair and within established guidelines.

Still, anytime a judge steps into such a situation, no matter if she (or he) is legally right, the risk of scrutiny and public opprobrium rises.

Need proof?

Ask former Chief District Court Judge Denise Hartsfield, who signed a motion in 2010 to free a Wake Forest basketball player arrested on a domestic violence charge from the required 24-hour “cooling off” period.

That decision followed Hartsfield into retirement and onto the campaign trail last year when she ran for district attorney against … O’Neill.

Winston-Salem, despite its population of some 285,000, really is a small town — with a long memory.

Party hearty — within reason

GREENSBORO - Guilford County Schools is throwing a party this morning to mark the one-year anniversary of the hiring of Superintendent Whitney Oakley.

The school district has scheduled a celebration at 10 a.m. today in the Factory Building of Congdon Yards in High Point.

It’ll feature the usual aspects of official-type celebratory gatherings. A speech, some policy announcements and perhaps a Powerpoint presentation to note accomplishments.

There will be some backslapping and congratulations, too. Maybe even light refreshments.

Make no mistake, lasting even a year at the top of a big urban school system is an achievement.

The pressures — budgetary and from a range of sometimes conflicting interests - are real. Guilford County Schools have some 68,000 students and 10,000 employees working in 126 schools.

An anniversary, even a first one, definitely rates a slice of cake and a mylar balloon.

Stretching a buck for parks

RALEIGH — Call this one a “put your money where your promotions are” moment.

The N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation awarded more than $3 million in grants to buy property for 13 projects in nine counties through something called the Complete the Trails Program Fund.

The $3 million, just so you’re aware, will be matched by another $3 million in private money to help the nonprofit organizations that support trail projects.

Not usually a power player in the budgeting process, the parks people do have a knack for stretching a buck.

To be fair, the Complete the Trails program was created in 2021 by the Legislature in an act that set aside $29.25 million for it. In an annual state budget of more than $30 billion, that’s couch money. Still, it counts.

And it follows on the heels of a clever promotion that PR types have christened the “Year of the Trail.

Put up or shut up, right?

Two of the nine counties are in Northwest North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Conservancy will receive two grants for $144,000 and $125,000 to buy land for the Northern Peaks State Trail in Ashe County.

And the Yadkin Riverkeeper will get $69,000 to buy land in Surry County for a put-in spot for canoes and kayaks on a state waterway trail.