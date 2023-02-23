Thursday. Four down, one to go.

Randy Vaughan wouldn’t miss his grandson’s birthday.

“Never. He’d always at least call,” said Doug Vaughan, Randy’s younger brother.

But when that phone call never came, family members began to worry. Anyone would.

So Randy Vaughan’s son-in-law and daughter, who live more than an hour away, phoned authorities in Davidson County and asked that sheriff’s deputies go by his place at High Rock Lake.

“(Deputies) called to say they could see a truck but no nights inside,” Doug Vaughan said. “So my niece told them to break down the door.”

Once inside, authorities found Randy Vaughan unresponsive. He’d suffered a stroke and was airlifted to Atrium Baptist Hospital.

That was Feb. 14, a Tuesday. Valentine’s Day. Randy Vaughan died Wednesday, two days after being moved to hospice care.

As traumatic as that was, what his family learned while Randy Vaughan was fighting for his life made a horrible situation worse: a Realtor had visited the house Feb. 13 for a showing - it was on the market - found him in obvious distress and left him lying on the floor.

The realtor apparently heard him groan, closed the door and drove away without calling 911.

She did manage to document what she saw on an online feedback form for the listing agent, however.

“I was concerned that he was dead!,” reads a screenshot of the form, which was shared with the family afterward. “I asked are you okay no response so I moved in closer and saw he was naked so I moved back but asked again and he moved and grunted but we ran out of the house! I didn’t want him waking up to me standing over him!”

Who does that?

The agent cited legal concerns in a brief conversation before declining further comment.

“I have an attorney involved. I have no liability there,” she said. “Without talking to the broker in charge first, I’ll allow her to comment.”

The family was - is - shaken and angry.

But there are no laws against being callous. The state’s Good Samaritan’s law protects witnesses and bystanders who try to help in emergencies.

But legal and moral responsibility are two very different things. The N.C. Real Estate Commission has opened a formal investigation, so there may be some accountability.

But that’s little comfort to Randy Vaughan’s family now.

“To take the time to write that up instead of calling 911 … it’s about basic decency, caring for your fellow human beings and being a professional,” said Doug Vaughan.

Science Center gets a boost

GREENSBORO - In any given week, in any city in any state in most of America, local government meetings aren’t the most exciting events in town.

Corn growing, paint drying and chess tournaments typically feature more action. Even elected officials have been known to doze off in warm meeting rooms.

But that’s OK.

Generally speaking, that means things are working as intended. The dull business of filling potholes and making sure the garbage gets picked up is getting done.

And on occasion, good news breaks out.

That was the case Tuesday night in the Gate City when Council members formally allocated $20 million from the city’s most recent bond package to the Greensboro Science Center and the expansion of the Battlegrounds Parks District.

We here at Two Things are huge fans of parks and recreation projects. They add immensely to a community’s quality of life and promote education and being active.

Nipping a problem in the bud

WINSTON-SALEM - Speaking of small-ball, daily business of governance, crews employed by the city will be closing Commerce Court and Kevin Drive between Oak Summit Road and Patterson Avenue until 4 p.m. today.

The reason?

Removing a tree in the sewer easement.

We’re neither engineers nor tree surgeons, but it seems as if allowing tree roots to grow into sewer easements/lines would be bad. Very bad.

So out of an abundance of caution - not to mention a desire to potentially avoid disgusting and more costly repairs down the road - the city prudently decided to nip a problem in the bud.

Marked detours will be in place so no one gets lost.

Your tax dollars at work.