Two things: A fast and painless morning update on items of interest in the Triad

Feeling achy? Got the sniffles? Or worse, have you been laid flat for miserable days on end by the virulent flu season already felling grown-ups like so many trees in a Paul Bunyan fable?

If you haven’t - trust me on this, this season’s flu is no joke - run, toddle or take public transit to a local pharmacy or your regular doctor to get a flu shot.

And while you’re at it, if you haven’t done so already, ask about a COVID booster. They can be taken together.

It may leave you feeling a little low for 8 or 12 hours. But that’s far better than a hospital bed or a ventilator.

Hospitalizations for respiratory ailments are increasing.

Without further delay - unlike, say, if you were one of the unfortunates stuck in (or behind) traffic on I-85 following a crash this morning that’s shut down a travel travel lane near exit 111 in Randolph County - we’re on to Two Things, a quick morning update on some of the items from overnight or what might be happening near you today.

Ounce of prevention

I woke up thinking about the flu because this morning, Dr. David Priest, the chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer at Novant Health, is scheduled to give one of his regular briefings on public-health matters.

In addition to that lengthy (and impressive) job title, Priest, if you haven’t seen portions of his briefings online, is personable, common-sensical, kind of funny and speaks in regular English with small and understandable words.

I expect we’ll hear later this morning about the number of cases in the state and region and a real, honest-to-goodness expert opinion on why vaccinations can make a difference.

Look for updates today right here. Severe cases are indeed increasing across the nation, state and in Forsyth and Guilford counties.

Cover Boy

If you like to read - if you've made it this far, it's a fair bet - check out Forbes.

The magazine has done a cover story about Roy Carroll, a Greensboro resident with a real eye for buying low and selling high in the real estate world.

According to Forbes (and those who follow his career), Carroll has a knack for spotting relatively cheap land, being up on growth trends and an ability to combine them into an empire of lucrative apartment complexes across the Southeast United States.

The headline "The Guru of Greensboro: How a College Dropout Built a $2.9 billion real-estate empire" is certainly eye catching.

Hit and run

A crash involving a hit-and-run driver killed a 62-year-old Winston-Salem man Monday night on East Fifth Street, police said.

According to Winston-Salem police, Clarence Watson was walking on East Fifth Street near Dunleith Avenue in East Winston about 9:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle. Its driver fled without stopping.

Watson died at the scene. His was the 20th death connected to motor vehicles in 2022 in the city.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700 or Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800.

Thank you for reading. And don’t forget an umbrella.