Lovely Monday. Looks like spring is showing some skin this week; some of you will need to find sunscreen.

Ten years? Already?

Organizers and sponsors settled on the weekend of Aug. 4-6 for the 10th iteration of the Gears & Guitars concerts and Winston-Salem Cycling Classic race series.

It seems an unusual choice, coming as it does smack in the middle of the dog days. In recent years, it’s been held Labor Day (or later) and in its earliest stages, in the spring.

“This is a transitional year for Gears & Guitars,” said Ray Boden, the chief operating officer, in a news release. “We are making an incremental shift to get back to our traditional spring timeframe.”

Seems reasonable. And organizers did need to nail down the date before getting busy on anything else - like, say, hiring a headliner for the free concert that Saturday in Bailey Park.

Last year, the main attraction was Better than Ezra with a side of Dawes. If you missed it, you missed out. By organizers’ estimates, some 7,500 people turned out for concerts.

For what’s provided, at no cost to spectators, we’ll happily take their word for it. (By the way, that no cost thing applies only to admission. Beer and food will cost; but that’s more than fair.)

Anyhow, as far as the racing goes, the best story from the 2022 Winston-Salem Cycling Classic was the come-from-nowhere Cinder-fella story of Will Hardin, a graduate of Reagan High School and an aspiring professional racer.

As it stands now, Hardin has figured a way to cobble together just enough sponsorship to fill his calendar with weekend races without breaking the bank. The fact of the matter is, he managed to spend the last 10 days racing in sunny Spain. Which doesn’t stink.

“It’s a way for me to have an awesome hobby with no financial irresponsibility,” he said in September.

In the main men’s event, Hardin took off with seasoned professionals in the featured race and looked for a time as if he might run away with the whole thing before finishing on the podium in third place.

And it couldn’t have happened to a nicer young man. To wit:

A few years back - it could be four or even five now as they tend to run together - Hardin, who’d been working part-time at Ken’s Bike Shop, quietly slipped out of work one summer morning looking for Ms. Esther, the enigmatic “Bicycle Lady” known to large swaths of the community for her long habit of pushing a pink bike around town.

Unbeknownst to most, some mean-spirited son-of-a-gun had stolen her bike. Which, sadly, had happened more than once. Some kind soul(s) took it as a mission to replace the bike as best they could.

The only issue was that the wheels did not have a banana seat, a feature that Esther had come to view as indispensable. A part owner/service manager was aware of that and went out of his way to order one that would be compatible with the new bicycle.

Young Will, when the seat arrived, jumped in his car with a fistful of tools and went to find Esther.

Once he did, without fanfare or even a whiff of “Look-At-Me-ism,” Hardin swapped out the seat and gave the bike a sidewalk tuneup so she’s have no mechanical issues.

It’s easy to root for a guy like that, and come the first weekend of August, we’ll be watching Hardin in the featured men’s race.

But after last year’s breakout, so, too, will the top pros. He will not be sneaking up on any of them this time around.

Waze might not have this one

GREENSBORO - An annoyance alert for Gate City motorists accustomed to taking shortcuts on the city’s southeast and northwestern sides.

Scheduled utility work, per local officials, will shut down traffic in two spots known to savvy drivers looking to shave time off busier roads.

Ardmore Drive, right off Gate City Boulevard between McConnell Road and Everett Street, will be closed today and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

So, too, will Nathanael Road between Westridge Drive and Taliferro Road not too far from miserable Battleground Avenue.

Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Set a reminder alarm

WINSTON-SALEM - Not that it’ll cause hunger strikes or widespread panic, but the Winston-Salem City Council this evening meets for the first time on its new schedule.

Under a change approved in December, meetings of the full Council will start one hour earlier at 6 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Committee meetings typically held on the second Mondays and second Tuesdays of the month at 4:30 pm now begin at 2 p.m. and those scheduled for those same days afterward will be held at 4 p.m. instead of 6.

(If it sounds confusing, that’s because it is. City staff, those who actually do the leg work, should be pleased as they’ll make it home at a decent hour most days.)

And for the rest of us, the standard admonishment applies: It’s far more important to keep eyes on Council (and county commissioners) as it only takes a handful of them to directly affect your wallet and your life - property tax increases, bond sales, curfews etc.

Policy makers in Raleigh and D.C., who appear stuck on performative posturing, do very little to change our day to day.

Unless you (or a loved one) wears olive drab to work and live near Fayetteville or Morehead City. That’s a different matter entirely.