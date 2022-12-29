Two Things: 'A good roof' and other items of interest to the Triad

Happy Thursday, people. We’re almost there.

Violent rebellion, including a buffoonish plot in 2020 to kidnap the governor of Michigan, is no laughing matter.

Still, there are moments of humor therein. One of which came to mind Wednesday upon hearing that one of the 14 people charged in connection with the attempted kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison.

The story involves my friend Matt Kaemming, AKA “Harley,” a resident of Richland, Mich, whom I got to know in the ‘90s while living in the refrigerated, snow-sodden hellscape otherwise known as Kalamazoo.

(Weird aside: Jack Kevorkian - remember him? - also lived nearby. Southwestern Michigan can be a strange place.)

Harley looks exactly like you’d imagine he would. Barrel-chested, bearded, meat hooks for hands and Popeye forearms; not the sort of guy to trifle with. But he’s also a classic case of 'Don’t judge based on appearances'. He’s thoughtful and patient, having worked for more than a quarter century as a special-needs teacher.

He also likes a good joke; he hardly missed a chance to administer grief over my Southern heritage and a drawl I wasn’t aware I had.

So naturally upon seeing him for the first time in years at a memorial service, when a chance to return the favor presented itself, I took it.

I’d driven to southwestern Michigan and opted for the back roads. Along the way, the sheer volume of rebel flags in front of houses and businesses boggled the mind.

“What’s wrong with you people, Harley? Your side won …. It shouldn't be a surprise, though. You guys did try and kidnap your governor.”

On cue, he busted out laughing.

The dig triggered a memory. Like everyone else in Michigan, Harley had been paying rapt attention. He said he was watching TV in his kitchen when the mug shots of those arrested were shown.

“Dude, I spit my coffee,” he said. “One of those guys had just put a roof on my house. He did a good job.”

Sure enough - I looked it up - one of the 14 charged co-conspirators is a guy named Michael Null, who’s accused of providing material support for terrorist acts. Null, according to local reporting, lives in Plainwell, Mich. - roughly 12 miles from Harley’s house - and made his living in construction and home improvement.

“It’s a damn good roof, too,” Harley said.

Now, Two Things moves closer to home.

TikTok as burning issue

Cue the dog pile. Here come two more state lawmakers jumping into the latest weird fight, this one a “battle” over … TikTok.

State Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, took time over the holidays to pen a letter urging Gov. Roy Cooper to ban the goofy, childish app from all government devices via executive action.

“This is a matter of national security, and it is imperative that action be taken swiftly and decisively,” they wrote.

"As we know, the Chinese government is constantly working to infiltrate our communications and access intellectual data within the United States. If sensitive data is breached, it could pose both an economic and a security threat for North Carolina. We have a responsibility to prevent this from happening, which is why we are urging an executive order to be issued as soon as possible.”

They probably have a point.

But the larger issue, in my myopic view, is that perhaps TikTok, Facebook, eBay, Amazon Prime, Instagram, Twitter and/or TV streaming services - well-known time wasters - shouldn’t be on state employees’ phones anyhow.

Just saying.

Traffic fatality

A 41-year-old man died Christmas Day from injuries he’d suffered six months ago when he was struck by a tractor-trailer while riding a mo-ped, police said.

Michael Curtis Werts was hit shortly after 7 a.m. June 16 while riding through the intersection of Twenty-Seventh Street and Patterson Avenue.

A tractor trailer driven by a man named Pearless Speller failed to stop at a red light, Winston-Salem police said, and struck Werts. He was taken to a local hospital.

That’s awful.

The Winston-Salem Traffic Enforcement Unit took over the investigation. Upgraded charges are possible.

Werts was the 22nd person to die in an auto-related crash in 2022.