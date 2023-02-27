Welcome to Monday, the cold, black coffee of weekdays.

Campus was buzzing at Summit School Saturday morning with close to 100 people filing into the dining hall.

While the breakfast spread was top shelf - bacon as far as the eye could see! - the main draw of the morning was a 24-inch pink and white Trek mountain bike being presented by the Twin City Bike Collective to a grown man named Phillip Summers.

Uh, what?

The Twin City Bike Collective, you see, is a nonprofit run out of Summit School with a very simple mission: overhaul used and/or unwanted bicycles and get them back on the street. Sometimes the recipients are children who’ve never had bikes of their own; other times, adult-sized rides wind up with folks for use as a primary mode of transportation.

And that little pink Trek given was the 1,000th bicycle that the collective has put back into circulation.

But why would the recipient be a 40-something man with a master’s degree who works at Wake Forest University?

Because Summers got the whole thing up and running in 2018 out of his garage in Winston-Salem’s Southside. (He's not going to ride it; he'll find a kid who'll enjoy the new whip.)

Not long after moving to Peachtree Street, Summers realized the value of the simple bike to many of his neighbors.

A bike meant freedom - for kids eager to explore the world around them and adults in search of mobility and a reliable way to get to work.

So with the help of an elderly neighbor who collected scrap metal, Summers began fixing them one rusty chain or fresh set of tires at a time. He called his project the Salem Bicycle Works and referred to it as his ministry.

“Old-timers … they know (bikes) are way more valuable to people as transportation than scrap metal,” Summers said not long after the project began.

A chance meeting with Chris Culp, the director of technology at Summit, took the ministry to a whole new level.

As a long-time employee at the school, Culp had access to storage space and no shortage of willing volunteers in the student body. Administrators quickly saw the educational and spiritual value in providing a unique service to the community and blessed the endeavor.

The one-man ministry, through the effort of students, blossomed into the Twin City Bike Collective, an official nonprofit based on campus.

“We’re just labor,” Culp said. “We count on our partners for distribution."

That was 1,000 bikes ago, most of them put back into circulation through community groups such as the Southeast Neighborhood Association, Love Out Loud and the Enterprise Center at Winston-Salem State University.

Over the past few months, word about the TCBC has spread beyond little old Winston-Salem. World Relief, an organization that helps refugees resettle in the U.S., has requested bicycles for families in Greensboro and High Point.

“It changed how I view the world,” said Caroline Kunkle, a 17-year-old Summit alum who still comes back to spend Saturdays working on bikes. “Because of (TCBC) I’ve heard from a woman who said she was able to get a better job and give her children a better life.

“How many people can say they’ve helped change 1,000 lives?”

What an amazing achievement, certainly worth congratulations and a breakfast celebration with bacon for all.

March spending frenzy

GREENSBORO - Don’t look now but the madness that is March basketball tournaments is upon us once again.

And little old Greensboro, the birthplace and spiritual home of the Atlantic Coast Conference no matter where its physical headquarters wander off to, will be hosting over the next few weeks the ACC tournaments.

The women kick things off Wednesday and to mark the occasion - and welcome free-spending tourists - a kickoff celebration is scheduled this evening in Piedmont Hall in the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Men’s teams are scheduled to begin play next week.

And while the ACC Tournament may not hold the drop-everything appeal that it once did - Pitt, Syracuse and Boston College in the league while Maryland bolting for the Big Ten still seems odd - it still carries significant economic clout.

Even if high-school teachers no longer roll TV carts into classrooms.

Conference champions

WINSTON-SALEM - While we’re on about March Madness, congratulations to the Rams of Winston-Salem State who completed a run to the CIAA title this weekend in Baltimore.

The win represented WSSU’s first men’s basketball championship in three years and punched the school’s entry into the NCAA Division II tournament.

The Rams (21-8) downed Lincoln University 62-57 to claim the 13th CIAA title in school history and will be playing in the Atlantic regional.