Wednesday. Different day, same theme.

It was hardly the same — there is no one size fits all — but two days after five people were killed in Louisville and barely a week after six were slaughtered inside a Nashville elementary school, Winston-Salem just missed landing on a gruesome list that no chamber of commerce or tourism board would ever tout.

A family of four, in an apparent murder-suicide reported just before noon Tuesday, will not be recorded as at least the nation’s 147th mass shooting in 2023.

Not that it matters, given the lives lost including three siblings ages 9, 12 and 14. Every death and injury counts in a never-ending tally of a violent epidemic.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that tracks shootings in the United States, defines mass shooting simply: any incident when four or more people are shot, not including the shooter.

(A nonprofit? What, you thought the federal government, perhaps the FBI or the Centers for Disease Control, would keep tabs on mass shootings in this country? The CDC is prohibited from looking at gun violence in any scientific way.)

Anyhow, the Gun Violence Archive, in tracking this critically important data, makes no distinction in its baseline definition between workplace shootings (Louisville), those undertaken in schools (Nashville just being the latest), drive-bys or gang activity (any big city on just about any weekend) or murder-suicides.

It does, however, provide as much detail as possible by including police reports and charting incidents by categories — defensive use, unintentional, children wounded etc. — on charts, graphs and maps. Suicides, due to privacy laws, are included as an aggregate number without detail.

Still, by definition, the tragedy Tuesday on Brookhill Drive in Winston-Salem will not be included on this terrible list, a small, pyrrhic victory.

According to Winston-Salem police, officers responded to a reported shooting shortly before noon. They forced their way inside and found a 40-year-old woman dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Further inside the residence, officers located her three children dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators may never know why a mother would kill her own children. Stress and some mental illness almost certainly had to play a role.

But other questions that police have grown accustomed to asking — What kind of weapon was used? Where did it come from? Was it legally purchased? Could better background checks or red-flag laws have prevented it? — haven’t been answered yet.

Those answers, when and if uncovered, ought to be revealed if there is ever to be any hope of finding reasonable proposals for curbing the ongoing carnage.

Perhaps some of those answers will come later this morning at the city’s monthly public safety news conference. Right after police brass finish discussing speeding in neighborhoods, that is.

Delays ahead on I-40, Peters Creek Parkway

WINSTON-SALEM - Buckle up, buttercup.

Contractors hired by the N.C. Department of Transportation to work on the long-awaited, much anticipated Northern Beltway and other projects will be closing sections of Interstate 40 over the next three days to work on bridges.

Surprise!

Here’s the list:

One of two lanes on I-40 west between High Point Road and I-74/U.S. 311 will be closed from 8 p.m. tonight to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Tonight through Thursday, two of three lanes on I-40 west from U.S. 52 to Peters Creek Parkway will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On top of that, the offramp from I-40 west to Peters Creek Parkway will be closed tonight from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m.

Plan accordingly or just stay home basking in the warm glow of the television.

Abortion access discussed

GREENSBORO — It’s no surprise that North Carolina has become a haven for women in the South to seek legal abortions since nearby states have moved swiftly to restrict access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

But the choices women have in this state could become severely restricted if an order by a judge in Texas suspending FDA approval of a drug used in abortions stands.

“We are in Greensboro. This morning, we had 20 patients, every one of them chose mifepristone as their treatment,” said Kelly Flynn, the president and CEO of A Woman’s Choice Inc., the operator of several clinics, at a roundtable discussion about women’s health held at UNCG Tuesday.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra and Rep. Kathy Manning facilitated the event.

As appeals of competing court rulings about the availability of mifepristone work their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, expect more of these types of discussions.