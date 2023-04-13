Thursday. Different day, same theme.

Coming as it did on the heels of a workplace massacre in Kentucky, the slaughter of six inside a Nashville elementary school and the gunshot deaths of a mother and her three children in what appears to be a murder-suicide, the news that school officials located a gun at a high school seems rather … pedestrian.

No one shot? No specific threat? School campus not locked down? Bor-ing.

And yet here we are.

This gun, just one out of hundreds of thousands of firearms of various calibers, sizes and styles in the Triad, was a handgun of some sort.

Administrators at North Forsyth High School found the gun in a trash can on campus.

Since it was the first time that metal detectors were used on campus since school officials announced in a very public way that random screening would be stepped up, it’s no reach to imagine this scenario playing out:

Some dumb kid, who’d toted a weapon to school on his (or her) person, saw the metal detectors and tossed the gun.

The joke was on him (or her), though, because North also has cameras which authorities used to make an ID.

Afterward, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office noted in its official summary of the incident that investigators would seek juvenile petitions charging two kids with possession of a weapon on campus — a misdemeanor, no more than a legal speed bump.

(These kids today … If they’d only read the news - or watched some on tee-vee, the students in question might have known that metal detectors were being redeployed to high school campuses and avoided a mess.)

Interestingly, the sheriff’s office included this tidbit down near the bottom of its statement.

“Juvenile justice denied a secure custody order for the juveniles. Therefore, the juveniles were released into the custody of their parents/guardians.”

Translation: We tried to have them locked up. For their own good and your safety. A night or two in kiddie jail might have been eye-opening; old folks called it ‘Scared Straight’ in the ‘70s. But some district court judge shot us down.

School officials, fresh off the trauma of seeing Forsyth Technical Community College locked down after an active shooter alert that turned out to be another high-school student who’d shot himself in the hand with a pistol, made certain to note that the gun had neither been displayed nor actually made it inside.

“No threats were ever made to any student or staff member,” said Principal Bridget Hayes.

No one who’s been paying even scant attention should be even a little surprised.

A new day with a different twist to the same old story … At least nobody was shot this time.

Celebrating silver

WINSTON-SALEM - Twenty five years? Already?

The RiverRun International Film Festival, following modest beginnings in a 2003 screening of a folk-music spoof called “A Mighty Wind” that packed the house in the Stevens Center downtown, opens today for its 25th run.

Some 174 films — full-length features, documentaries, shorts and animated movies — will roll at various venues for the next ten days.

Since its inception, RiverRun has become one of the city’s biggest cultural events drawing hundreds of patrons — and their wallets — to town.

“I think right now, we are the strongest film festival in the South,” said Dale Pollock, a retired dean of the School of Filmmaking at UNC School of the Arts film school and a member of the festival’s board of directors. “We’re not getting 10,000 submissions the way Sundance does, but for a filmmaker to get into RiverRun, for any category, is a real accomplishment. They’re proud, and they’re excited to come to Winston-Salem.”

Making it to a silver anniversary and surviving the COVID-19 pandemic is quite an achievement.

Bravo.

Federal probe of plane crash underway

GREENSBORO — A time-consuming investigation into the crash of an experimental aircraft built by amateur flying enthusiasts that killed one and injured a second man is underway.

Kurtis Dale Williams, 52, of Kernersville, died in the crash beside U.S. 421 at Monnett Road bridge, according to a release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Foecking, 39, of Randleman, was reported in stable condition at UNC-Chapel Hill Hospital, authorities said.

Authorities, as of Wednesday, were not sure which man was flying the craft. Both were licensed commercial pilots.

“We have limited information that shows that the airplane departed the Greensboro Executive Airport and had been doing visual flight rules traffic pattern work,” said Adam Gerhardt, an investigator with the NTSB at a news conference.

Several witnesses saw the plane strike the Monnett Road overpass before hitting the ground just beyond the overpass. The plane caught fire after hitting the bridge abutment, he said.

“At this point, we do not know why the airplane was approaching highway 421,” Gerhardt said.