Two Things: A pop-up lake fills city park, linking a perk to new neighborhoods and playing politics

Rapturous Friday arrived exactly right on time.

WINSTON-SALEM - Just south of downtown, Washington Park is one of the city’s oldest as it dates to 1892.

And since city planners added a swell dog park just across Salem Creek - big dogs to one side, little fellas to the other - it's become one of the most popular, too.

Dandy and just completed renovations including new restrooms, expanded and upgraded playgrounds, freshly smoothly asphalt pathways and a stone pedestrian entryway - paid for with a slice of millions in bonds approved in 2018 - have added to its curb appeal.

But by the looks of things following the biblical rains midweek, one “improvement” hasn’t quite panned out.

A new entrance carved out of a once quiet cul-de-sac and muddy hillside has turned into a sluice which channeled rainwater into a wide bog of undetermined depth blocking access to the main parking lot.

Thursday afternoon, it looked like a swift-water rescue scene straight out of the evening news. The only difference is that the bog was still.

Turn around, don’t drown.

When the city first pitched the new entrance, it was billed as a safer upgrade despite the disruption of quiet Bond Street.

Greg Errett, a retired employee of the city’s Department of Transportation, raised valid concerns at the time, which were ignored and stuffed in the circular file.

“It bothers me for several reasons,” he said in August 2021. “One, it’s a major driveway serving a good-sized park entering from a cul-de-sac where there are a fair amount of low-income minority residents. Two, the street is not in great shape for increased traffic.

“It’s narrow. People have to park on both sides of the street where kids play. It’s dangerous. It bothers me from a planning perspective that it’s the best the city could do.”

And, by the way, the new entrance disrupted and changed a lower income neighborhood occupied by families and renters. But the collective we’ve been doing that for years. Many cities with shiny new athletic temples have displaced poor people to build them.

Now we can add flooding to this list of flaws that anyone with a rudimentary knowledge of geography and physics - water rolls downhill on a path of least resistance - might reasonably have foreseen.

Admittedly, the old entrance is no Salem Parkway in terms of aesthetics or design. It’s narrow and passes between an electric substation and backyards. But we’ve never seen it blocked by a muddy lake, either.

A gate installed not too long ago at the end of the old road was open Wednesday allowing parents with children - human toddlers and the furry variety - to use it to access the parking lot.

The “improved” entrance, by contrast, was blocked by a single pylon in the event a motorist felt compelled to test the water’s depth.

None of that is to say an “I-told-you-so,” however. And there are potential upsides.

On rainy weeks, the city’s firefighters could use it to practice water rescues.

The Recreation and Parks folks could install an old-timey ferry operated hand over fist with pulleys and ropes.

If life hands over a lemon, squeeze it. And if design issues create a mud lake, call it a park and ford it.

Now, Two Things.

Kicking the can

GREENSBORO - Guilford County Schools resorted Thursday night to a game of kick-the-can when it came time to fill an open seat.

Again.

Pat Tillman, a former member of the school board, left his seat representing District 3 to become a member of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.

He’s a Republican, by the way, so the county GOP recommended another Republican named Michael Logan to take the seat.

A majority of the school board voted against Logan twice and decided last night to postpone the vote until February.

A chorus of chirping - “Follow the process” and navel gazing seems standard in school matters.

So, too, does naked political partisanship in the one area of local government where affiliation shouldn’t matter that much.

Build it already

WINSTON-SALEM - With an eye cast toward the future, city officials held Thursday evening a meeting designed to solicit citizen input for extending the Salem Creek Greenway.

Occasional water issues aside - the greenway sits in a known floodplain, and see above - the walking-biking-running path is one of the more enjoyable things provided by tax (and bond) dollars.

Though few look forward to seeing them, we need cops and firefighters. The same goes for clean water and sanitation; they’re essentials.

But parks, they’re perks. Big parks such as Salem Lake and Hanes Park in the city, Tanglewood in the county and little neighborhood parks with basketball courts and playgrounds add tremendous value to quality of life.

And so it was that officials wanted to hear thoughts and opinions about extending the greenway over, under or through Peters Creek Parkway to Forsyth Technical Community College.

Imagine, for folks in Ardmore, being able to run, skip or ride on a dedicated path all the way to the lake without having to fire up a car engine.

Build it and they will come.