Two Things: A quick and painless morning guide to a few items of interest

Happy Tuesday,

Four shopping days left before the great unwrapping. Not a problem, though, if you’re willing to pay through the nose for expedited shipping.

Ready?

Me, neither. But there’s always gas station beef jerky or Walgreens wine, so shopping isn’t all that urgent. Yet.

Besides, there’s one other little holiday detail which may yet become a larger concern: traveling for the holidays.

According to experts in the travel industry - airlines, AAA and the like - more than ⅓ of Americans plan to travel more than an hour over Christmas and/or New Year’s.

That’s 119 million of us jamming the highways or fidgeting during the TSA pat downs. (Maybe dinner and a movie first?)

Some 7.2 million of those will head to the nation’s airports, and 101.8 million shoehorned into the family sedan.

Are we there yet?

Um, no. But without further stalling or any more bad jokes …. Two things.

Mini-Mardi Gras

If all goes according to plan - there’s plenty of time for something to go sideways - the Greensboro City Council is expected to vote on whether to create a social district along State Street downtown.

In practical terms, if approved, that would mean that revelers could, if they wish, carry liquid refreshment along with them as they move about between bars and stores during specific hours. A new social district on State would be in addition to one approved in the spring along Elm Street.

Think Mardi Gras, but without the nudity, neon and beads.

(Speaking of New Orleans, last time we were there we slept in a parking deck overlooking the Mississippi with 40-50 heavily armed young men chain smoking cigarettes and playing cards. More than a few took turns shaving each other’s heads with battery-operated razors and complaining about food.

It was a platoon of soldiers with the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne sent to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. What did you think we were talking about?

The Council meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Party on, Wayne.

No humbugs here

If you’re already dreading the drive over the hills and through the snow - keep an eye on the forecast, people - or having early regrets over regifting gas station jerky, consider taking in the final holiday performance of the Winston-Salem Pops Chorus.

Billed as “Tis the Season,” the performance will be a family friendly program of familiar holiday music and other fun activities to help usher in the season and chase away the humbugs.

As described by Winston-Salem City Councilman Kevin Mundy on social media, the program lasts about an hour and 15 minutes.

“Tis the Season” is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in the Ardmore Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Admission is free.