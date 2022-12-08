Two things: A quick look at items of interest around the Triad

Not that anyone other than the three people (and two dogs) currently residing inside these walls cares much, but I was able to start working this morning on “Two Things” without pants.

(For those who’d like to lose a few pounds but are still working on breakfast, you’re welcome.)

The heat at World HQ has been spotty. To use a technical term, the furnace has been “wonky” - it blows for an hour or two, then knocks off. Mostly off for a week. A cold home office meant sweatpants.

Fun fact: Regulatory changes that take effect Jan. 1, HVAC companies tell us, means that the cost of replacing furnaces, heat pumps and central air systems are due to spike in the New Year and that there’s a rush to snap up remaining units in the food chain.

Cha-ching!

Naturally, with one last Hail Mary repair effort scheduled for later this morning, the furnace gasped and lurched into one last puzzling stand.

All of that is to say that personal struggles with reliable heat prompted an unconscious focus on power, power outages and restoration of same.

Here’s two things to start the morning. Hopefully with pants.

Lights on in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — More than 3,200 Duke Energy customers left without power - and more than a few of those staring morosely at dying cell phones - woke up warm, toasty and bathed in glorious light after electric service was restored.

A crash on East Wendover Avenue near North English Street Wednesday afternoon closed some lanes of travel for a few hours. A motorist, police said, hit a utility pole in the area. No injuries were reported.

Once that headache for the motoring public was taken care of, the final hurdle was restoring power.

Moore County residents relieved

SOUTHERN PINES — The last of some 45,000 residents of Moore County left for days without power also woke up this morning swaddled in the warm, relieving glow of restored electrical service.

Duke Energy fully restored service by 6 p.m. A state of emergency and a curfew that came along with the outages ended at 5 this morning.

Frighteningly, the outages were caused by someone (or someones) who shot into a pair of electric substations over the weekend in what authorities have called a targeted, malicious act.

Exactly no one should be surprised if this turns out to be an act of domestic terrorism.

The FBI and the State Bureau of Investigation have swooped in to help deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.

“An attack on our critical infrastructure will not be tolerated,” said Gov. Roy Cooper. “I appreciate the coordinated efforts of law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in finding the criminals who did this … .”

A $75,000 reward has been offered by the state, Moore County and Duke Energy for information that leads to arrests.

If you know something, say something. Good hunting, G men.