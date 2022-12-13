Two Things: A quick morning round-up of items of interest across the Triad

A somber good morning Triad,

As a former boss used to say with some frequency and urgency: “Two Things … .”

Plenty happened overnight. Not much, if any, of it can be considered good news.

A crash early this morning in Greensboro on I-85 near U.S. 421 closed three lanes of travel around 6 a.m. One person, first responders said, suffered minor injuries and debris was scattered across the roadway.

The biggest hassle for commuters was lost time.

In Winston-Salem, police reported early this morning that a 30-year-old man crashed into a patrol car during a short chase on Reynolda Road.

All of that, however, pales in comparison to the heartbreaking news that three children — a 3-year-old and 1-year-old twins were killed in a house fire in Greensboro early Monday.

According to the Greensboro Fire Department, a house on Grimsley Street - near the Coliseum if you’re unfamiliar with the Gate City — was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 8 a.m.

Neighbors told firefighters that kids were trapped inside, but could not save them. The children’s mother was taken to the hospital and three other children were in school at the time.

“This is devastating,” said Dwayne Churst, a spokesman for the fire department. “This is devastating to the fire department, devastating to the community and this family.

“I would say to our community (to) keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as well as the first responders. This is not the way we want to celebrate the Christmas season.”

No, definitely not.

Time lost to a minor traffic crash can be made up and a damaged police cruiser can be repaired or replaced.

Three innocent lives cannot. Check the batteries in your smoke detector and pay extra attention today to those you love.

Fleeing to elude

A 30-year-old Winston-Salem man was charged early Tuesday with a variety of offenses including assault on an officer, fleeing to elude and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

According to Winston-Salem police, patrol officers tried to pull over a car at the intersection of Reynolda Road and Fairlawn Drive just before 3 a.m.

The driver rammed a patrol car and took off. Police gave chase down Reynolda but broke it off not long after the driver crossed into Yadkin County.

A deputy with the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office located the car and driver less than an hour later.

Jerrod Woods, 30, of Winston-Salem was charged and taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center.

Teen shot on Pleasant Street

A 14-year-old was grazed by gunfire during a driveby shooting Monday evening on Pleasant Street, police said.

Officers were called shortly after 7:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of Pleasant Street to investigate a shooting.

They quickly learned that the incident had taken place elsewhere and that the victim had run to a friend’s house before someone called 911.

The 14-year-old, whom police did not identify, had a superficial wound to the torso caused by a bullet. A family member took the juvenile to a local emergency room.

Investigators said that the teen was shot at by someone in a silver, four-door sedan while walking along Pleasant Street.

Police did not say whether they believe the shooting was random or targeted.