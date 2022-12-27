Two Things: A quick, mostly painless roundup of items of interest to the Triad

Happy Tuesday,

The phone rang early Saturday. The caller, a totally with-it 82-year-old Greensboro resident who sometimes speaks in a stream-of-conscious style until she runs out of breath, usually doesn’t phone in the mornings.

Sleeping in like a teenager is apparently one of the most underrated joys of retirement.

(We here at Two Things World HQ hope to find out for ourselves some day. It just won’t be today.)

Anyhow, the caller - my brother and I call her “Mom” - sounded upbeat, which was remarkable considering that, like tens of thousands of other North Carolinians, she’d lost electricity.

“Power’s out. I’m going to Steve’s. They lost power last night but it’s back on. Wanted to see if you had power. Margaret says she heard it’s a rolling blackout. Remember we’re doing presents at 2,” she’d said.

Turns out that Margaret, her walking buddy most mornings, was onto something.

Duke Energy had in fact resorted to “rolling blackouts” to prevent further outages. It was the prudent move, but it came without warning.

No courtesy calls or heads-up texts. Nothing. Not even a peck on the cheek before plunging customers into the cold and the dark.

“Hey Duke Energy, you use sophisticated technology to determine peak demand and charge customers more,” wrote Patrick R., a guy about my age with a really cool Camaro, in a social media post. “So you had to know peak demand was coming with record cold. So was there a warning? Where was the call to conserve, to try and avoid rolling blackouts?”

He has a point.

So, too, does Gov. Roy Cooper, who on Monday issued a “Tweet/demand” that Duke provide a full report.

“Duke Energy assures me NC is in the clear now,” reads Cooper’s Tweet. But I'm deeply concerned about people who lost power and who didn't get notice about rotating outages. Grateful for those who conserved energy. I've asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong for changes to be made.”

Duke Energy assures me NC is in the clear now. But I’m deeply concerned about people who lost power and who didn’t get notice about rotating outages. Grateful for those who conserved energy. I’ve asked Duke for a complete report on what went wrong and for changes to be made. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 26, 2022

Duke did what large companies - we used to call them monopolies - do. It explained that decisions were made in a hurry and issued a sort-of apology.

“So I would say we did not communicate as well as we would like to with customers on the front end, but we did try to provide information when we could during the event,” a company spokesman told news outlets.

In the light (and warmth) of a new day, that’s about as good as hostages, uh customers, can expect.

Unlike the coal-ash clean-up - estimates from a negotiated settlement over the 2014 disaster set the number around $3 billion - at least rolling blackouts were a blip that won’t cost us any money.

We think.

Now, Two Things ….

About that tree ...

Yeah, we know Wrapping Paper Mountain still looms large in many households and the busiest shopping day of the year - Return Day! - is nigh.

But the city of Winston-Salem wants you to know that if you’re ready to toss that live tree, residents who live in single-family households can haul O Tannenbaum to the curb for regular brush collection.

People who live in apartments or condos, or outside city limits, can drop them at the following locations before Jan. 31 - or at the usual yard-waste facilities.

* Crawford Park, 4226 Oak Ridge Dr.

* Hanes Hosiery Recreation Center, 501 Reynolds Blvd.

* Hanes Park (tennis court parking lot), 625 West End Blvd.

* Little Creek Recreation Center, 610 Foxcroft Dr.

* Old Town Recreation Center (tennis court parking lot), 4550 Shattalon Dr.

* Parkland Park (tennis courts), 1660 Brewer Rd.

* Polo Park (swimming pool parking lot), 1850 Polo Rd.

* Salem Lake (at the gate), 1001 Salem Lake Rd.

* Sprague Street Recreation Center, 1350 E. Sprague St.

* Winston Lake Park, 3535 Winston Lake Rd.

The city of Greensboro will pick up live trees at the curbside of single-family homes as well.

Haul your tree to the curb by 7 a.m. If it’s taller than 5 feet, cut it in half.

And remember to remove the ornaments and lights. You might be surprised how many people skip that part.

For more information, visit https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/yard-waste

Murder charge in High Point

A 21-year-old High Point man was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of his stepfather, High Point police said.

Officers were called to a house in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive about 10:30 p.m. Monday for a reported shooting.

Investigators found Keith Brown, 40, had died as the result of a gunshot wound. According to a news release prepared by police, the men had been arguing before the shooting.

Tyshaune Bethea, 21, was charged with second-degree murder. Bethea is being held at the Guilford County Detention Center.